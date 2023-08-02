NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Big news, y’all, FUELED Wellness + Nutrition has a new sponsor. Healthy Meal Portions Co is passionate about wellness and nutrition, and supporting the original and unbiased wellness content in your weekly FUELED segments is a natural fit for their brand.

A bit about Healthy Portions Meal Co: Owner Chazzie Fallo and her team offer grab + go meals and meal prep subscriptions to meet a variety of health needs, including Keto, Low Carb, Low Fat, Paleo and Vegetarian. They’re also an Eat Fit partner, offering a wide range of Eat Fit approved dishes.

Check out this week’s menu here, and take a peek behind the scenes at Healthy Portions Meal Co, here.

Scroll down for more on how to order and where to pick up Healthy Portions.

Shrimp Scampi | low carb, gluten free, grain free

Makes 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup ghee or grass-fed butter

4-6 cloves, garlic minced

1/3 cup bone broth

Large pinch red pepper flakes or to taste

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 ½ pounds shrimp, large

1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice

1/3 cup parsley, finely chopped

2 pouches or cans Heart of Palm Noodles (or low glycemic pasta substitute of choice)

Instructions:

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30-60 seconds. Add broth, red pepper flakes and black pepper and bring to a simmer. Allow broth to reduce about half, cooking for 2 minutes or so.

Add shrimp and sauté until opaque and pink, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and parsley. Toss with prepared Heart of Palm noodles (see below).

For the Heart of Palm Noodles: Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the noodles, stirring gently for even cooking, about 2 minutes for “al dente”. Toss with the shrimp scampi and serve immediately – enjoy!

Per Serving: 260 calories, 15 grams fat, 8 grams carbohydrate (5 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 26 grams protein.

More on Healthy Portions Meal Co:

How to order | Go to EatHealthyPortions.com to order. Click Order —> Meal Packs for a one-time order or click Order —> Subscription Meal Selection to start an Auto-Renew Plan.



Pick up | 1705 Hwy 59, Suite 9, Mandeville, LA 70448. Mon-Fri 8 AM – 3 PM. Delivery options available!

Check out this week’s menu | https://eathealthyportions.com/

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram