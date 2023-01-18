NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chef Ryan Conn of FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center joins me to share one of our favorites recipes from The Eat Fit Cookbook. These Rosemary Scones (developed by our favorite baker, Ben McLauchlin) are a versatile crowd pleaser.

Chef Ryan shows us how to whip them up as a batch of savory little biscuits that are fabulous on their own, perfect for brunch, and great at dinner as a fancier (and better for you) bread option. They also freeze well, so you can make ahead for an event when you’re feeding a crowd, or just as your own go-to grab-and-go stash.

Serving Tip // We love to make breakfast sandwiches out of these. Molly’s favorite is with egg, goat cheese and a slice of prosciutto.

Rosemary Biscuits | GF, Low Carb, Vegetarian

Makes 10 biscuits

Ingredients:

1¾ cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

2½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons Swerve Granular

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

½ tablespoon chopped garlic

½ teaspoon xanthan gum

4 tablespoons coconut oil, chilled

1 egg (room temperature)

4 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a baking sheet or round baking pan. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together almond and coconut flour with next 7 ingredients. Work coconut oil into flour mixture with a fork or your hands until it resembles breadcrumbs. Set aside.

In a small bowl beat together egg and milk. Add 5 tablespoons of the egg-milk mixture to the flour mixture (leaving a little egg and milk for basting the top of the scones) and mix until well combined.

Transfer dough to an almond-floured countertop or cutting board. Shape the dough into a small circle about 2 inches thick. Using a buttered champagne flute or small biscuit cutter, cut biscuits out of dough. Place biscuits close together on a cookie sheet (when they cook you want the edges to touch so they stay soft). Bake for 13-16 minutes, or until tops are golden brown around the edges and the dough is cooked through. Remove biscuits from oven and transfer them to a bowl lined with a bread cloth, cloth napkin, or kitchen towel to keep the biscuits moist and warm for serving.

Per serving (1 biscuit): 220 calories, 18 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat, 180 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate (6 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 7 grams protein

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.