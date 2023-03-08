NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When you’re craving the rich creaminess of risotto but looking for something a little lighter, a little lower in carbs and calories – this decadent cauliflower risotto is just the answer (it also happens to be gluten-free, grain-free and keto-friendly). Chef Ryan Conn of joins us to share this deli case favorite inside of FUEL Café & Market at Ochsner Fitness Center.

Inspired by Dakota Restaurant as featured in The Eat Fit Cookbook. Find more deliciously nutritious dishes like these in The Eat Fit Cookbook – find retailers near you or order online at www.EatFitCookbook.com.

Wilted Kale + Roasted Cauliflower “Risotto” – Dakota Restaurant

Makes 6 servings

Cauliflower once again saves the day! We love this starchless risotto paired with any protein.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon light olive oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 cups grated raw cauliflower or store-bought riced cauliflower

2 cups chopped raw kale

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

1/2 cup unsalted vegetable broth

1/2 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup Parmesan Reggiano

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions:

In a medium skillet over high heat, heat oil until almost smoking. Add garlic and cauliflower and saute until lightly caramelized. Reduce heat to medium. Add kale and season with salt and pepper. Cook until kale is partially wilted. Stir in broth, yogurt, basil, thyme, and parsley. Simmer until heated through. Remove from heat and fold in Parmesan Reggiano and butter. Serve immediately.

PER SERVING: 90 calories, 6 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 160 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate (4 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar (0added sugar), 5 grams protein

GF, Low Carb, Vegetarian

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.