NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sweets for your sweetie that show you truly care. Not only are they decadently delicious, they also happen to be gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb and keto-friendly. Chef Ryan Conn of FUEL Café & Market at Ochsner Fitness Center joins us to share these bakery case favorites.

[note: Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies are regularly available at FUEL Café & Market inside of Ochsner Fitness Center; for the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, they’ll be offering this heart-shaped special].

Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 24 cookies

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1/2 cup Swerve

1/4 cup liquid allulose

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/8 cup almond flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup no-sugar chocolate chips (e.g. Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips) – reserve 1/4 cup to sprinkle on top

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix egg whites, Swerve, allulose and vanilla in a food processor for 5 minutes, or whisk vigorously.

In a large bowl, combine almond flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Add liquid mixture from food processer and fold into the dry ingredients. Once incorporated, add half a cup of no-sugar chocolate chips, gradually folding into the mixture.

Bake 8-10 minutes until the outside begins to crisp, with the middle still on the gooey side.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.