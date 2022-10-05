NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s fall, y’all, which means that we can find Pumpkin Spice versions of pretty much everything these days. Here’s a rundown of our top low-sugar Pumpkin Spice finds that make it easy to indulge in the flavors of fall whenever a hankering hits.

Smoothie King has a variety of Eat Fit approved Pumpkin Spice Smoothies, find full nutrition facts in the links below, or on the Ochsner Eat Fit smartphone app | link here

Keto Champ Pumpkin . Made with almond butter and Califia Farms ® Almond Milk, Smoothie King’s Keto Champ Pumpkin Smoothie has 23 grams protein and 0 added sugar.

. Made with almond butter and Califia Farms Almond Milk, Smoothie King’s Keto Champ Pumpkin Smoothie has 23 grams protein and 0 added sugar. Pumpkin Coffee High Protein or Pumpkin Espresso High Protein Smoothies are perfect for fueling up after your morning workout and starting your day on the right foot, this protein-rich, fitness-focused smoothie is made with organic pumpkin, espresso or cold brew coffee, dates, almonds, a spice blend, non-fat milk, a protein blend, and whey protein.

or are perfect for fueling up after your morning workout and starting your day on the right foot, this protein-rich, fitness-focused smoothie is made with organic pumpkin, espresso or cold brew coffee, dates, almonds, a spice blend, non-fat milk, a protein blend, and whey protein. Pumpkin Slim-N-Trim™ has just 240 calories and 15 gram protein, making it a perfect snack (or small meal) to satisfy your PSL cravings.

Lily’s Pumpkin Spice Baking Chips| No Sugar, GF

Ingredients : sweetened with plant-based sweeteners stevia and erythritol, along with cocoa butter, milk, chicory root fiber; colored with beet and spirulina.

: sweetened with plant-based sweeteners stevia and erythritol, along with cocoa butter, milk, chicory root fiber; colored with beet and spirulina. Per 2 tablespoons (approx.. 33 chips): 60 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 0 added sugar

Birch Benders Pumpkin Spice Paleo Pancake Mix | Gluten Free, Grain Free, Dairy Free, No Added Sugar

Two 4” pancakes: 150 calories, 16 grams next carbs, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include cassava starch, almond flour, eggs, dried pumpkin, coconut flour

Pumpkin Pie Nut Butter by Fix & Fogg | Vegan

Peanut, cashew and pecan butter with real pumpkin spices, sweetened with a bit of powdered sugar

Per two tablespoons: 170 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 2 added sugar, 7 grams protein

Pumpkin Spice Creamer – eg. Nutpods or Elmhurst Oat Creamer| Vegan, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly

Add Pumpkin Spice Creamer into hot or iced coffee (or tea).

Per tablespoon: 10-15 calories, 0 saturated fat, 0-2 grams carbs, 0-1 gram sugar

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

