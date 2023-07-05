NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Protein-rich cereal provides us with a good-for-you breakfast in a pinch. And these three cinnamon-y favorites also pull double-duty as a granola-replacer, perfect to add a crunch to Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, smoothie bowls or even sprinkle into a cobbler topping or gluten-free crust.

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal | GF, grain free

Per serving (half-cup; just over one ounce): 110 calories, 14 grams carb (5 grams net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 11 grams protein

(half-cup; just over one ounce): 110 calories, 14 grams carb (5 grams net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 11 grams protein Ingredients include pea protein, vegetable fibers, cinnamon, sea salt, sweetened with stevia and monk fruit extract

Ceres Cinnamon Vanilla Plant Protein Crunch | GF, grain free – also local in NOLA

Per serving (1/3 cup; about one ounce): 140 calories, 4 grams carb, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar, 20 grams protein

(1/3 cup; about one ounce): 140 calories, 4 grams carb, 0 fiber, <1 gram sugar, 20 grams protein Ingredients include protein blend (pea, hemp and soy) , almonds, oats, coconut Oil, cinnamon, Mexican vanilla, sea salt, sweetened with stevia and monk fruit

Three Wishes Cinnamon Cereal | GF, grain free

Per serving (1 cup; just over one ounce): 130 calories, 20 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 8 grams protein

(1 cup; just over one ounce): 130 calories, 20 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 8 grams protein Ingredients include chickpea flour, pea protein, organic cane sugar, cinnamon, salt, sweetened with monk fruit

