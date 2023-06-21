NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sweetened with plant-based low-and no-calorie sweeteners, each of these five bars is a good source of protein and low in sugar. Protein bars are decidedly subjective, so our best advice is to try each of these (or similar versions you find in stores near you) to find a variety you enjoy.

We know that protein bars aren’t for everyone, and they aren’t a necessary part of a healthful diet – but they can be a convenient way to fit in a bit of extra protein, especially on the go.

Tip: use store-finder feature on product website to find retailers near you.

CanDo Krisp | GF, low carb, keto-friendly

250 calories, 19 grams fat, 17 grams carb (4 net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 10 grams protein

Made with almonds, chicory root fiber, whey protein and milk protein, MCT oil, sweetened with erythritol and stevia

Love Good Fats | GF, low carb, keto-friendly

190 calories, 14 grams fat, 14 grams carb (5 net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 7 grams protein

Made with a blend of almond butter and coconut oil, plant-based proteins, sweetened with stevia

No Cow DIPPED | GF, vegan

200 calories, 6 grams fat, 25 grams carb (4 net carbs), 15 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 21 grams protein

Made with pea protein and brown rice protein, sweetened with erythritol, stevia and monkfruit

Aloha | GF, vegan

230 calories, 10 grams fat, 26 grams carb, 9 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 14 grams protein

Made with plant-based protein bend (brown rice and pumpkin seed protein), cashew butter, brown sugar, sea salt

Metabar by The No Sugar Company| GF, low carb

140 calories, 6 grams fat, 17 grams carb (2 net carbs), 7 grams fiber, 14 grams protein

Made with whey protein, sweetened with erythritol, stevia

