NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, compounds with an anti-inflammatory effect that help protect our body’s cells from oxidative stress. It’s also delicious, and we’re delighted that it’s nutritious as well.

There’s a lot of variation among types of olive oils, however, so our team has done the hard work of taste testing an array of olive oils from stores ranging from Walmart to Costco to Whole Foods – Molly shares the (informal) results with us in today’s episode of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition.

For more on cooking oils, including which type of oil to use and when, check out Molly’s past FUELED segment on WGNO that compares notes for extra virgin olive oil, light olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil, link here.

Learn more about the process of extracting olive oil, including Molly’s interview with olive growers in Italy, in Molly’s podcast on Italian Cooking, 3 Ingredients You Can’t Do Without

Taste testers rated on richness of flavor, smoothness, versatility and overall tasting experience

Rich, Full-Bodied:

#1 | Whole Foods Market 365 brand – Unfiltered, Cold Processed Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Product of Italy

$13.98 per 33.8oz [$0.41 per ounce]

#2 | Carapelli – Unfiltered, First Cold Pressed, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This bottle contained a blend of oils from Italy, Spain and Tunisia

$13.98 for 25.36oz [$0.55 per ounce]

#3 | Costco Kirkland brand – Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Lazio, Italy

Single, protected origin; product of Italy

$19.98 for 33.8oz [$0.59 per ounce]

Milder in Flavor:

#4 | Asaro’s Partanna Smooth, Fruity & Balanced Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sicilian brand; Product of Italy

$15.94 for 25.5oz [$0.63 per ounce]

#5 | Great Value Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Contains a blend of oils from Argentina, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia

$5.37 for 17oz [$0.31 per ounce]

