FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Nuts and Seeds: The Best of the Best (beyond almonds)

Almonds are on nearly every ‘superfood’ list, and for good reason. But the almond’s all-star status can cause us to second-guess our decision to reach for other nuts like cashews, pistachios, or (gasp) the lowly peanut.

The reality: Nearly every type of nut or seed has at least one key standout benefit, so it pays to mix and match. All types of nuts (and seeds) are rich in unsaturated fats and most are good sources of fiber. Each offers different key nutrients, so our best bet is to rotate our selection as much as possible.

Roasted or raw?

Roasting nuts (with or without oil) doesn’t affect the calories or saturated fat, though high roasting temperatures can decrease the enzyme content.

Plain, salty, or sweet?

Plain is best; most nuts have close to zero sodium and sugar. But don’t feel bad if you prefer the flavored varieties. A one-ounce serving (a generous handful) of salted or savory-seasoned nuts typically has 85 to 250 milligrams of sodium, and a serving of honey-roasted nuts has just about four grams of added sugar (the equivalent of a teaspoon of sugar).

But can you stop at just a handful? Nutritious as they may be, nuts are also calorie-dense, meaning they pack a lot of calories into a little space. That one-ounce serving can pack in as much as 200 calories and 20 grams of fat. Sure, it’s the ‘good’ fat, so it’s no problem to keep nibbling if calories don’t matter. If you’re trying to keep things in check, however, it can pay to be mindful of portions.

# per Ounce Calories Total fat (grams) Saturated Fat (grams) Fiber (grams) Standout Nutrient Hazelnuts 21 178 17 1.3 2.7 Lowest in saturated fat; highest in proanthocyanidin, a key component of red wine linked to heart health. Almonds 23 163 14 1 3.4 Highest in fiber and iron (8% of the daily value); nearly 50% of the DV for vitamin E. Pecans 20 halves 196 20.5 1.8 2.7 Highest total antioxidant content of any nut. Sunflower seeds 2 tbsp 164 14 1 2 Highest in vitamin E with more than 50% of the DV) Walnuts 14 halves 185 18.5 1.7 1.9 Provide the most omega-3 fatty acids (though it’s primarily from ALA, not the more beneficial DHA and EPA). Pistachios 49 162 13 1.6 2.9 Highest in potassium (as much as in a small banana). Peanuts 22 161 14 1.9 2.4 Technically the peanut is a legume, not a nut. It’s a good source of cardio-protective folate and niacin. Soy nuts ¼ cup 126 6 1 2 The soy nut (also a legume, despite the name) is lowest in calories and highest in protein, with 11 grams per ounce. Macadamias 10-12 204 21.5 3.4 2.3 Highest in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Cashews 18 163 13 2.6 0.9 Good source of vitamin K, essential for proper blood clotting and bone health. Pumpkin seeds 2 tbsp 146 12 2 1 Good source of zinc, with 14% of the DV. Brazil nuts 6-8 186 19 4.3 2.1 One Brazil nut provides a day’s worth of the antioxidant selenium.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.