FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Mayonnaise | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

FUELED Wellness with Molly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mayo gets a bad rap, but it’s not all bad news. To help guide you the next time you’re making creamy sauces, dressings and dips, or simply spreading onto a sandwich, Molly shares her top picks and worst mayo bets in this week’s Love It, Like It, Hate It!

Note // Greek yogurt can be used in place of mayo in creamy dips, sauces and dressings. Molly’s preference is full-fat (4%) or lowfat (2%) Greek, but not fat-free Greek yogurt.

LOVE IT!

Primal Kitchen Real Mayonnaise made with Avocado Oil

Monounsaturated-rich avocado is the only oil used, plus zero added sugar.

  • 100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 125 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar
  • Avocado oil, organic eggs and egg yolks, vinegar, sea salt, rosemary

Chosen Foods Traditional Mayo | Vegan

  • 90 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 95 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 0 sugar
  • Certified Gluten-Free and Vegan, ingredients include avocado oil, aquafaba from garbanzo beans, fava bean protein, organic vinegar, organic sugar, and organic mustard

LIKE IT!

Blue Plate Real Mayonnaise

  • 100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 85 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar
  • Ingredients include soybean oil, vinegar, egg yolks, sugar, salt

HATE IT!

Kraft or Hellman’s Olive Oil Mayonnaise

Olive oil is one of 3 different oils. Plus both brands added modified starch and sugars.

  • 60 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 110 mg sodium – 1 gram carb (<1 gram sugar)
  • Ingredients include olive, canola & soybean oil, eggs, modified corn starch, sugar, vinegar, lemon

Kraft or Hellman’s Light Mayo

  • Hellman’s Light: 35 calories – 0.5 sat fat – 110 mg sodium – 1 gram carbs – <1 gram sugar
  • Ingredients include water, soybean oil, modified food starch, sugar, eggs, salt, lemon juice

Miracle Whip (Original or Light)

  • Miracle Whip Light: 20 calories – 0 sat fat – 130 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar
  • Ingredients include soybean oil, modified food starch, high fructose corn syrup, sugar eggs and cellulose gel, artificial sweeteners sucralose (Splenda) and acesulfame potassium (e.g. Coke Zero).

##Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News