FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Mayonnaise | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Mayo gets a bad rap, but it’s not all bad news. To help guide you the next time you’re making creamy sauces, dressings and dips, or simply spreading onto a sandwich, Molly shares her top picks and worst mayo bets in this week’s Love It, Like It, Hate It!

Note // Greek yogurt can be used in place of mayo in creamy dips, sauces and dressings. Molly’s preference is full-fat (4%) or lowfat (2%) Greek, but not fat-free Greek yogurt.

LOVE IT!

Primal Kitchen Real Mayonnaise made with Avocado Oil

Monounsaturated-rich avocado is the only oil used, plus zero added sugar.

100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 125 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar

Avocado oil, organic eggs and egg yolks, vinegar, sea salt, rosemary

Chosen Foods Traditional Mayo | Vegan

90 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 95 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 0 sugar

Certified Gluten-Free and Vegan, ingredients include avocado oil, aquafaba from garbanzo beans, fava bean protein, organic vinegar, organic sugar, and organic mustard

LIKE IT!

Blue Plate Real Mayonnaise

100 calories – 1.5 grams sat fat – 85 mg sodium – 0 carbs – 0 sugar

Ingredients include soybean oil, vinegar, egg yolks, sugar, salt

HATE IT!

Kraft or Hellman’s Olive Oil Mayonnaise

Olive oil is one of 3 different oils. Plus both brands added modified starch and sugars.

60 calories – 1 gram sat fat – 110 mg sodium – 1 gram carb (<1 gram sugar)

Ingredients include olive, canola & soybean oil, eggs, modified corn starch, sugar, vinegar, lemon

Kraft or Hellman’s Light Mayo

Hellman’s Light: 35 calories – 0.5 sat fat – 110 mg sodium – 1 gram carbs – <1 gram sugar

Ingredients include water, soybean oil, modified food starch, sugar, eggs, salt, lemon juice

Miracle Whip (Original or Light)

Miracle Whip Light: 20 calories – 0 sat fat – 130 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar

Ingredients include soybean oil, modified food starch, high fructose corn syrup, sugar eggs and cellulose gel, artificial sweeteners sucralose (Splenda) and acesulfame potassium (e.g. Coke Zero).

