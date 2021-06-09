FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Low Carb + ‘Keto’ Ice Cream Pints: How They Measure Up

Let’s start by saying, if ice cream is an occasional treat here and there, just have what you love, and savor every bit of it. But if ice cream is an everyday thing, it makes sense to find a better-for-you option that you also really enjoy. In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly gives us the rundown on 6 popular brands of low-carb and keto ice creams on shelves, including the results of a local taste test.

A pint of ice cream technically contains four servings…. but let’s be honest, it’s all-to-easy to polish off the entire pint. And stats can range from 150 calories to nearly 1400 calories per pint, so it pays to check the label closely.

For more on plant-based sweeteners, check out Molly’s podcast, link here.

Brands are ranked in order of best to worst, based on feedback from our informal panel of taste testers.

1. Halo Top | Best texture and flavor with minimal aftertaste; also the coldest mouthfeel of all 6 brands.

7 net carbs per serving

ultra-filtered skim milk, skim milk, inulin, erythritol, cream, sugar, vegetable glycerin, egg yolks, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, stevia leaf extract. Per Serving: 110 calories, 4 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 110 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 7 grams protein.

2. Mammoth Creameries | Nice texture, most similar to traditional ice cream

2 net carbs per serving

cream, xylitol, egg yolks, grass-fed butter, vanilla extract, pink Himalayan salt. Per Serving: 350 calories, 32 grams fat, 19 grams saturated fat, 65 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein.

3. Enlightened Ice Cream | Slightly foamy texture

1 net carb per serving

cream, water, erythritol, egg yolks, non-GMO soluble corn fiber, peanuts, vegetable glycerin, milk protein concentrate, skim milk, sugar, guar gum, carob gum, monk fruit extract, salt. Per Serving: 200 calories, 17 grams fat, 9 grams saturated fat, 80 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

4. KETO Ice Cream| Slightly foamy & crumbly texture; matte finish (versus shiny like typical ice cream)

3 net carbs per serving

cream, water, egg yolks, erythritol, non-GMO chicory root fiber, milk protein concentrate, non-GMO tapioca fiber, vegetable glycerin, sea salt, non-GMO guar gum, stevia extract, monk fruit extract, non-GMO gum acacia. Per Serving: 220 calories, 20 grams fat, 12 grams saturated fat, 85 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 grams added sugar), 5 grams protein.

5. Rebel Creamery | Good flavor, but is the most foamy & crumbly in texture of all 6 brands

2 net carbs per serving

cream, water, erythritol, egg yolks, chicory root fiber, milk protein isolate, vegetable glycerin, salt, guar gum, monk fruit. Per Serving: 270 calories, 26 grams fat, 14 grams saturated fat, 125 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein.

6. So Delicious Coconut Milk Ice Cream, no sugar added | Rock-hard texture, even when thawed for 20-plus minutes. Strong coconut flavor, which may or may not be desirable, depending on taste preference.

organic coconut milk, organic coconut water, organic sunflower oil, organic erythritol, chicory root extract, pea protein, organic coconut oil, guar gum, monk fruit extract, stevia, locust bean gum Per Serving: 160 calories, 14 grams fat, 4.5 grams saturated fat, 10 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 3 grams protein.

Tip: Per suggestion by all 6 brands, allow pint to thaw for 15 minutes for best texture & experience.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.