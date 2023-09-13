NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Veggie chips may seem like a good way to squeeze more vegetables into your (and your kids’) daily nutrition, most store-bought veggie chips really aren’t any much different than regular potato chips.

Options on store shelves are expanding, though, with more and more real, whole-veggie ‘chips’ showing up on shelves. In today’s FUELED Nutrition & Wellness, Molly’s sharing the rundown of the best and the worst (nutritionally speaking) for an episode of Love It, Like It, Hate It, dedicated to all things veggie chips!

All are Gluten Free and Grain Free

LOVE IT!

Brad’s Crunchy Kale Chips | GF, grain free, vegan

Air-dried, dehydrated kale. Not baked or fried, so all nutrients are retained

Ingredients: Kale, sunflower seeds, lemon juice, chickpea miso, carrot, nutritional yeast, spices, Himalayan salt

2 servings per container; per serving: 80 calories – 6 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

Rhythm Foods – Cauliflower Bites, Mushroom Crisps, Carrot Sticks, Beet Chips + more| GF, grain free, vegan

Low-temperature crisped, not baked or fried, so all nutrients are retained

Ingredients: Vegetable (a huge array of vegetable chips available, from carrots to cauliflower, mushrooms, beets, jicama, kale, shishito peppers and more – see options here ), plus salt, spices, seasonings

), plus salt, spices, seasonings 2 servings per container; per serving: 80 calories – 6 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

IWON Protein Sticks + Puffs | GF, grain free, vegetarian

Less of a veggie chip; more of a ‘protein rich’ chip centered on plant proteins

Ingredients: IWON protein blend (green pea, brown rice flour, navy bean, brown rice protein), sunflower oil, spices + seasonings

Per serving (1 ounce): 120 calories – 150 mg sodium – 14 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 7 grams protein

LIKE IT!

Neither are great sources of green veggies, but at least they’re both made with quality ingredients for a chip

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs | GF, grain free, vegan

Ingredients: Chickpea flour, rice flour, yellow pea flour, sunflower oil, can sugar, seasonings + spices

Per 20-piece serving (1 ounce): 130 calories – 220 mg sodium – 19 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 4 grams protein

Terra Mediterranean ‘Real Vegetable Chips’ | GF, grain free, vegetarian

Ingredients: Root vegetables (sweet potato, batata, taro, parsnip), canola oil, sea salt, seasonings + spices

Per serving (1 ounce): 160 calories – 190 mg sodium – 16 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 1 gram protein

HATE IT!

Both are similar nutritional stats to regular potato chips; ingredients are slightly better quality, but still low veggie content for the name, branding and marketing of these products

Cauliflower Tortilla Chips by From the Ground Up | GF, grain free, vegan

Ingredients: Cassava (starchy flour), sunflower oil, cauliflower, chia seeds, sea salt, vegetable blend (spinach, broccoli, carrot, tomato, beet, shiitake mushroom), garlic, parsley, celery seed

Per 10-chip serving (1 ounce): 140 calories – 135 mg sodium – 19 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 1 gram protein

Veggie Straws by Sensible Portions | GF, grain free, vegetarian

Ingredients: Potato starch, potato flour, canola oil, seasoning; more ‘rice syrup solids’ and cane sugar than veggies. Spinach powder and beetroot powder are on lines 15 and 16, of a 16-line ingredient list

Per 38-straw serving (1 ounce): 130 calories – 300 mg sodium – 17 grams carbs – less than 1 gram fiber – 1 gram protein

