FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: King Cake!

If king cake is an occasional Carnival indulgence, for the most part we say just have whatever variety of king cake you love – and savor every bit of it. But if it’s a regular thing for you, it pays to find a good-for-you option that you also really enjoy.

We’ve included a quick-reference guide to the nutritional info for traditional king cake since you’ll almost never find a nutrition facts label on a king cake box:

1” slice (diameter of a quarter): 100 calories, 15 grams carbs, 10-12 grams added sugar

3” slice (approximate width of iPhone): 300 calories, 45 grams carbs, 30-36 grams added sugar

Looking for DIY recipes? Check out two of our past favorite FUELED Wellness + Nutrition recipes, Monkey Bread King Cake and King Cake Hot Cocoa Bombs.

Eat Fit King Cake | GF, Grain Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, Eat Fit approved

No artificial sweeteners or food dyes; just 2 grams net carbs per serving.

Ingredients include cage-free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring.

cage-free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring. Nutrition Facts per serving: 160 calories, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, 2 grams net carbs , 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein.

160 calories, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, , 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein. Where to buy: Robert Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, Home Malone, select PJ’s Coffee, FUEL Cafe + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness, Earthsavers, Alexander’s Market in Baton Rouge, Publix along Alabama + Florida Coast. Full list of retailers here. Suggested retail price $12.99 per bundt-style king cake

Smoothie King’s Gladiator King Cake Smoothie | GF

Packed with protein; only sugars are naturally-occurring fruit sugars.

Ingredients include Gladiator® King Cake – Califia Farms® Almond Milk, bananas, Gladiator® Protein, dates, Protein Blend, cinnamon, almond extract and vanilla.

Gladiator® King Cake – Califia Farms® Almond Milk, bananas, Gladiator® Protein, dates, Protein Blend, cinnamon, almond extract and vanilla. Nutrition Facts per 20-oz: 400 calories, 6 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 25 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 49 grams protein

PJ’s Eat Fit Skinny King Cake Protein Velvet Ice | GF

High-protein frozen blended coffee drink with less than one teaspoon of added sugar

Nutrition Facts per 16-oz: 250 calories, 23 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 26 grams protein.

