FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: King Cake!

If king cake is an occasional Carnival indulgence, for the most part we say just have whatever variety of king cake you love – and savor every bit of it. But if it’s a regular thing for you, it pays to find a good-for-you option that you also really enjoy.

We’ve included a quick-reference guide to the nutritional info for traditional king cake since you’ll almost never find a nutrition facts label on a king cake box:

  • 1” slice (diameter of a quarter): 100 calories, 15 grams carbs, 10-12 grams added sugar
  • 3” slice (approximate width of iPhone): 300 calories, 45 grams carbs, 30-36 grams added sugar
  • 6” slice (length of a dollar bill): 600 calories, 90 grams carbs, 60-72 grams added sugar

Looking for DIY recipes?  Check out two of our past favorite FUELED Wellness + Nutrition recipes, Monkey Bread King Cake and King Cake Hot Cocoa Bombs.

Eat Fit King Cake | GF, Grain Free, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly, Eat Fit approved

  • No artificial sweeteners or food dyes; just 2 grams net carbs per serving.
  • Ingredients include cage-free eggs, non-GMO almond flour, coconut flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring.
  • Nutrition Facts per serving: 160 calories, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, 2 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein.
  • Where to buy: Robert Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, Home Malone, select PJ’s Coffee, FUEL Cafe + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness, Earthsavers, Alexander’s Market in Baton Rouge, Publix along Alabama + Florida Coast. Full list of retailers here.  Suggested retail price $12.99 per bundt-style king cake

Smoothie King’s Gladiator King Cake Smoothie | GF

  • Packed with protein; only sugars are naturally-occurring fruit sugars.
  • Ingredients include Gladiator® King Cake – Califia Farms® Almond Milk, bananas, Gladiator® Protein, dates, Protein Blend, cinnamon, almond extract and vanilla.
  • Nutrition Facts per 20-oz: 400 calories, 6 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 25 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 49 grams protein

PJ’s Eat Fit Skinny King Cake Protein Velvet Ice | GF

  • High-protein frozen blended coffee drink with less than one teaspoon of added sugar
  • Nutrition Facts per 16-oz: 250 calories, 23 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 26 grams protein.

Learn more about Eat Fit at Smoothie King! Click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO. 

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. 

See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

