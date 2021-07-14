FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Gluten Free, Grain Free Breads

Bread gets a bad rap these days, with gluten free and keto diets getting so much buzz these days. But being mindful of carbs doesn’t mean that bread is off-limits – and gluten free breads have really come a long way. Careful, though, many gluten-free, grain-free breads aren’t much better than plain old white bread. Registered dietitian Molly Kimball gives us the rundown on the best and worst gluten free breads in stores.

Molly’s advice: For starters, let’s manage our expectations going into it. Gluten free breads will never be a perfect replacement for that crusty sourdough bread. I find that gluten-free breads are much better when toasted – and freshly toasted, don’t let it sit for too long or the texture just isn’t quite as good.

LOVE IT | made entirely with unrefined ingredients

Base Culture 7 Nut & Seed | GF

Per slice: 110 calories, 8 grams carbohydrate (4 net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include eggs, almond butter, flax, arrowroot flour, psyllium, almond flour, apple cider vinegar, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, pecans, hemp hearts

Small slice; nutty flavor and texture

Base Culture Cheese Bread | GF

Per slice: 100 calories, 9 grams carbohydrate (5 net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 3 grams protein

Ingredients include eggs, cashew butter, flax, arrowroot flour, dairy-free cheese (blend of coconut oil, tapioca flour, olive juice, nutritional yeast, turmeric, hemp protein powder, smoked paprika), psyllium

Small slice, mild savory cheese flavor

UnBread | GF

Per serving (2 slices): 180 calories, 12 grams carbohydrate (4 net carbs), 8 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 7 grams protein

Ingredients include blanched almond flour, eggs, flax, coconut flour, psyllium seed husk, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar

Small slice, neutral flavor and texture

LIKE IT | each is a blend of whole grains and refined, processed starches

Canyon Bakehouse 7-Grain | GF

Per slice: 90 calories, 17 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include brown rice flour, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, whole grain millet

2 grams added sugar per serving, from added sugars agave, cane sugar and molasses

Sam’s Choice Multigrain Bread | GF

Per slice: 80 calories, 16 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram added sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include brown rice flour, tapioca starch, tapioca syrup, whole grain sorghum, whole grain millet seeds, amaranth seeds, teff seeds, red quinoa seeds

Moderate size slice, lighter in color, neutral texture, relatively similar to traditional bread

HATE IT | each are primarily a blend of refined, processed starches, some with added isolated fibers

SOLA Bread | GF

Per slice: 70 calories, 7 grams carb (2 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include wheat gluten, olive pomace oil, modified wheat starch, modified wheat protein isolate, arrowroot flour, defatted soy flour, erythritol, inulin, oat fiber, flax meal, xanthan gum, white flour, monk fruit extract, stevia.

Carbonaut | GF

Per slice: 40 calories, 15 grams carb, (1 gram net carb), 14 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 0 protein

Ingredients: Modified resistant tapioca starch, oil, cornstarch, psyllium and chicory root fiber (added isolated fibers), modified cellulose, coconut sugar, rice bran, xanthan gum

Udi’s Whole Grain | GF

Per serving (2 slices): 140 calories, 22 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams added sugar, 3 grams protein

Tapioca starch is the first ingredient after water, followed by brown rice flour.

3 grams added sugar per serving, thanks to the 3 different types of sugar listed: cane sugar, tapioca syrup and molasses

