FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Energy Drinks

Energy drinks have become a quintessential pick-me-up – but if you’re turning to energy drinks to get you through the day, it’s time to evaluate what else you’re doing – or not doing – that’s leaving you feeling drained. Fortunately for those looking for that added boost, there are a handful of ‘Love it’ and ‘Like it’ options on shelves. Here’s Molly’s rundown on the best & worst energy drinks on shelves.

For comparison: Cup of coffee typically has 100 mg caffeine; cup of green tea has approximately 25 mg caffeine. Most major health organizations recommend an upper limit of 300-400 mg caffeine daily.

LOVE IT!

Pure Matcha Tea | 70-80 mg caffeine per teaspoon, to make 1 cup matcha

0 calories, 0 sugar

Antioxidant-rich, provides sustained energy without jitters or crash

The whole-leaf powder is mixed and dissolved into the tea versus the traditional steeping of tea leaves, which means we get even more of the health benefits of green tea.

Hustle Matcha Energy | 120 mg caffeine

5 calories, 0 sugar

Ingredients include carbonated water, matcha, green tea, lemon and lime extract, sweetened with stevia

Caffe Latte ICONIC Protein Drink | 180 mg caffeine

140 calories, 0 sugar (also 20 grams protein)

Ingredients include grass fed milk, coffee powder, vitamins, minerals, sweetened with monkfruit & stevia

LIKE IT!

Hi-Ball Energy | 160 mg caffeine

0 calories, 0 sugar

Ingredients include carbonated water, caffeine, guarana, ginseng, B vitamins

Clean Energy Zero Calorie| 160 mg caffeine

0 calories, 0 sugar

Ingredients include carbonated water, erythritol, yerba mate extract, blackberry, hibiscus and mint extract, sweetened with stevia

Zevia Zero Calorie Energy | 120 mg caffeine

0 calories, 0 sugar

Ingredients include carbonated water, caffeine, sweetened with stevia

Starbucks Double Shot Espresso, Light | 115 mg caffeine

70 calories, 5 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients include espresso, reduced-fat milk, cream, sucralose, acesulfame potassium

HATE IT!

All of the following are zero carb + sugar, yet still just a blend of multiple stimulants such as caffeine, guarana, and/or ginseng, along with B vitamins and artificially sweetened with sucralose or acesulfame potassium.

Rockstar Energy Zero Sugar | 300 mg caffeine

Reign | 300 mg caffeine

Celsius Heat | 300 mg caffeine

C4 Energy Zero Sugar | 200 mg caffeine

Celsius Live Fit | 200 mg caffeine

Monster Lo-Carb | 140 mg caffeine

Red Bull Sugar Free | 114 mg caffeine

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com.