FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Energy Drinks

Energy drinks have become a quintessential pick-me-up – but if you’re turning to energy drinks to get you through the day, it’s time to evaluate what else you’re doing – or not doing – that’s leaving you feeling drained. Fortunately for those looking for that added boost, there are a handful of ‘Love it’ and ‘Like it’ options on shelves. Here’s Molly’s rundown on the best & worst energy drinks on shelves.
For comparison: Cup of coffee typically has 100 mg caffeine; cup of green tea has approximately 25 mg caffeine. Most major health organizations recommend an upper limit of 300-400 mg caffeine daily.
LOVE IT!
Pure Matcha Tea | 70-80 mg caffeine per teaspoon, to make 1 cup matcha
- 0 calories, 0 sugar
- Antioxidant-rich, provides sustained energy without jitters or crash
- The whole-leaf powder is mixed and dissolved into the tea versus the traditional steeping of tea leaves, which means we get even more of the health benefits of green tea.
Hustle Matcha Energy | 120 mg caffeine
- 5 calories, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include carbonated water, matcha, green tea, lemon and lime extract, sweetened with stevia
Caffe Latte ICONIC Protein Drink | 180 mg caffeine
- 140 calories, 0 sugar (also 20 grams protein)
- Ingredients include grass fed milk, coffee powder, vitamins, minerals, sweetened with monkfruit & stevia
LIKE IT!
Hi-Ball Energy | 160 mg caffeine
- 0 calories, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include carbonated water, caffeine, guarana, ginseng, B vitamins
Clean Energy Zero Calorie| 160 mg caffeine
- 0 calories, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include carbonated water, erythritol, yerba mate extract, blackberry, hibiscus and mint extract, sweetened with stevia
Zevia Zero Calorie Energy | 120 mg caffeine
- 0 calories, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include carbonated water, caffeine, sweetened with stevia
Starbucks Double Shot Espresso, Light | 115 mg caffeine
- 70 calories, 5 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients include espresso, reduced-fat milk, cream, sucralose, acesulfame potassium
HATE IT!
All of the following are zero carb + sugar, yet still just a blend of multiple stimulants such as caffeine, guarana, and/or ginseng, along with B vitamins and artificially sweetened with sucralose or acesulfame potassium.
Rockstar Energy Zero Sugar | 300 mg caffeine
Reign | 300 mg caffeine
Celsius Heat | 300 mg caffeine
C4 Energy Zero Sugar | 200 mg caffeine
Celsius Live Fit | 200 mg caffeine
Monster Lo-Carb | 140 mg caffeine
Red Bull Sugar Free | 114 mg caffeine
Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com.