FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Eggnog

Eggnog is a love-it-or-hate it holiday tradition – and those who love it, really love it. If you enjoy it here and there throughout the holidays, just sip and savor your favorite variety. But be aware that a single cup can pack in 400 calories and 40 grams of sugar, so if eggnog is a daily indulgence throughout the holiday season, it pays to find a better-for-you nog that you truly enjoy.

Good news for eggnog fans, there are actually lower-sugar options on shelves that taste pretty decent – plus Molly has an easy tip to make lighter eggnog feel a little bit thicker & richer, in today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition.

Nutrition Facts listed are for a half-cup serving, standard for eggnog nutrition facts

LOVE IT!

Tip for richer, thicker eggnog: Add a scoop of unflavored collagen peptides or vanilla protein powder (whey or plant based), whisk or blend with immersion blender.

Cow’s Milk | Bolthouse Farms Holiday Nog

80 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 13 grams carb, 12 grams sugar (9 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include milk, sugar, agave, whey protein , carrot juice, egg yolks

, carrot juice, egg yolks 60% fewer calories and 80% less sat fat than traditional egg nog. Rich & creamy like regular egg nog.

Almond Milk | Califia Farms Holiday Nog | Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan

50 calories, 0 sat fat, 9 grams carb, 8 grams sugar (8 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include almond milk, cane sugar, fruit & vegetable juice for color, ginger, sea salt, locust bean gum, gellan gum, nutmeg

Noticeably mild flavor with a thinner texture than traditional eggnog

Oat Milk | Elmhurst Oat Nog blended with cashews| Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan

Per half-cup: 100 calories, 0 sat fat, 18 grams carbs, 9 gram sugar (8 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include water, oats, cashews, cane sugar

Good eggnog flavor but thinner consistency; color is more beige than traditional eggnog-yellow

LIKE IT!

Almond Milk | Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog | Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan

70 calories, 0 sat fat, 14 grams carb, 11 grams sugar (11 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include almond milk, cane sugar, rice starch

Decent flavor, good color, thick consistency [our top pick taste-wise for lighter eggnogs]

Cow’s Milk | Kalona Organic Classic Eggnog | no stabilizers, ultra streamlined ingredient list

210 calories, 9 grams saturated fat, 15 grams carbohydrate, 15 grams sugar (11 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include all-organic whole milk, cream, cane sugar, sugared egg yolks, eggnog spice, vanilla extract

Decent flavor and texture; separates easily. Also note that it’s the highest calorie of all eggnogs sampled, though it’s lower in added sugars.

HATE IT!

Coconut Milk | So Delicious Coconut Nog | Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan

90 calories, 2 grams sat fat, 15 grams carb, 15 grams sugar (15 grams added sugar)

Ingredients include coconut milk (water, coconut cream), cane sugar, sea salt, guar gum, nutmeg, xanthan gum, annatto for color

Flavor and color are all milder than traditional eggnog with a thinner consistency, yet added sugars still 15 grams per half-cup

Most varieties of Classic, organic + otherwise ‘Natural’ eggnog

180-210 calories, 5-6 grams sat fat, 25 grams carbs, 17-24 grams sugar (15-19 grams added sugar)

400 calories + two days’ worth of sugar in a single cup

Standard ingredients include milk, sugar (as sugar, HFCS, and/or corn syrup) cream and egg yolks, with nutmeg & annatto/turmeric for color

Most varieties of Reduced Fat, Lowfat, or “Light” Eggnog

140 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 20-25 grams carbs, 18-24 grams sugar (14-19 grams added sugar)

Reduced fat milk or fat free milk is first ingredient, but also includes high fructose corn syrup or sugar.

Typically only 25% fewer calories than classic eggnog with same high sugar content of two days’ worth of sugar in a single cup!

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.