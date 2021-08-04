FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Kids Juice Packs | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Let’s be honest – pure water is almost always our best bet when it comes to hydration for kids and adults alike. But we know that we tend to drink more when a beverage is flavored, and kids are no different.

Most flavored juice packs are loaded with sugar, but there are a few options on shelves that provide hydration with zero sugar – or at least with less sugar. In this week’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly shares her top picks and worst bets for kids’ juice packs.

LOVE IT!

HINT Infused Water Boxes | available at Target, Whole Foods

Per 6.75-oz box: 0 calories – 0 carbs – 0 sugar

Purified water with natural flavors

LIKE IT!

HONEST Kids Juice Box | available at Target, Whole Foods

Per 6.75-oz box: 40 calories – 10 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Water, grape juice, natural flavors, vitamin C

HATE IT!

Capri Sun Roarin’ Waters

Per 6-oz pouch: 30 calories – 8 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar (8 grams added sugar)

Water, sugar, stevia, natural flavor

Capri Sun Juice Pack

Per 6-oz pouch: 60 calories – 14 grams carbs – 13 grams sugar (11 grams added sugar)

Water, grape juice, natural flavors, vitamin C

100% Apple Juice Box

Per 6.75-oz box: 100 calories – 24 grams carbs – 23 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Water, apple juice concentrate

100% juice, but nutrition recommendations limit juice to not more than 4 ounces per day for kids ages 1 to 3 years, and 4-6 ounces per day for kids ages 4 to 6 years old.

