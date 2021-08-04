FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Kids Juice Packs | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

FUELED Wellness with Molly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Let’s be honest – pure water is almost always our best bet when it comes to hydration for kids and adults alike. But we know that we tend to drink more when a beverage is flavored, and kids are no different.

Most flavored juice packs are loaded with sugar, but there are a few options on shelves that provide hydration with zero sugar – or at least with less sugar. In this week’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly shares her top picks and worst bets for kids’ juice packs.

LOVE IT!

HINT Infused Water Boxes | available at Target, Whole Foods

  • Per 6.75-oz box:  0 calories – 0 carbs – 0 sugar
  • Purified water with natural flavors

LIKE IT!

HONEST Kids Juice Box | available at Target, Whole Foods

  • Per 6.75-oz box:  40 calories – 10 grams carbs – 9 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
  • Water, grape juice, natural flavors, vitamin C

HATE IT!

Capri Sun Roarin’ Waters

  • Per 6-oz pouch:  30 calories – 8 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar (8 grams added sugar)
  • Water, sugar, stevia, natural flavor

Capri Sun Juice Pack

  • Per 6-oz pouch:  60 calories – 14 grams carbs – 13 grams sugar (11 grams added sugar)
  • Water, grape juice, natural flavors, vitamin C

100% Apple Juice Box

  • Per 6.75-oz box:  100 calories – 24 grams carbs – 23 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
  • Water, apple juice concentrate
  • 100% juice, but nutrition recommendations limit juice to not more than 4 ounces per day for kids ages 1 to 3 years, and 4-6 ounces per day for kids ages 4 to 6 years old.

##

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO and more!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News