NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We’re excited to share that FUELED Wellness and Nutrition has partnered with evamor, locally owned and locally sourced from an artisan well in Covington. By supporting FUELED, evamor supports positive wellness messaging and science-based content and education to support our well-being.

About evamor:

Locally owned, locally sourced

smooth, tastes great

alkaline pH ranges from 8.8 to 9.1

naturally alkaline, nothing is added

There is still a lot to learn about the impact of the pH of our diet; here’s a summary of what we do know:

Diets high in acid-forming foods can lead to metabolic acidosis, which is linked to an increase in stress hormones like cortisol. This can negatively impact our muscle mass, bone density, blood pressure, even our risk of cancer, as chronic metabolic acidosis appears to enhance the invasive potential of cancer cells.

Some of our favorite foods — for me, things like aged cheeses like Parmesan Reggiano, even lean proteins like salmon and other types of seafood, lean beef and poultry – are naturally acid-forming as they’re metabolized.

On the flip side, foods like vegetables and fruits are naturally alkaline, meaning they help to buffer the acidifying effects of many proteins and grains.

The takeaway message: every little bit helps. So if we can choose a water that is locally sourced, tastes amazing – and also happens to be alkaline – it’s a win-win all around!

For more: Dietary Acid Load: mechanisms and evidence of its health repercussions. Osuna-Padilla IA, Leal-Escobar G, Garza-García CA, Rodríguez-Castellanos FE. Nephrology. 2019 Jul-Aug;39(4):343-354. doi: 10.1016/j.nefro.2018.10.005. Epub 2019 Feb 5. PMID: 30737117.

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by evamor. Learn more at evamor.com.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.