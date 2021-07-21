FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | In the Kitchen with Swerve with Ben | Low Carb Chocolate Tart

The Ochsner Eat Fit team collaborated with NOCHI and Swerve to create an Eat Fit Innovation Workshop for chefs and restauranteurs from all over the state to educate them on the art and science of gluten free flours and plant-based sweeteners. The hands-on workshop focused on breads, frozen sweets and baked sweets – including this amazing low carb chocolate tart by talented chef-instructor Ben McLauchlin.

Note: If you make this the day before an event or party, set the cooked tart in the refrigerator overnight. Add the glaze an hour or two before serving. The glaze will lose its pretty shine in the fridge.

Chocolate Tart | Low Carb, Gluten Free, Grain Free

Makes 20 servings

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 cup almond flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

½ cup Swerve, Granular

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons light olive oil

Tart:

1 cup canned coconut milk, unsweetened

9 ounces Lily’s Baking Bar Dark Chocolate (chopped or broken into pieces)

2 eggs, room temperature

½ cup Swerve, Confectioners or 2 tablespoons allulose

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

Glaze:

2 ounces Lily’s Baking Bar Dark Chocolate

1/3 cup canned coconut milk, unsweetened

¼ cup Swerve, Confectioners or 2 tablespoons allulose

1 teaspoon light olive oil

Instructions:

For the Crust:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine all crust ingredients and mix with a spatula or fork until well combined. Pour into tart pan and press into an even layer. Bake until firm, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

For the Tart:

Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan, bring cream to a boil. Place chopped chocolate in a separate heatproof bowl, then pour the cream over the chocolate and let stand for 5 minutes. Gently stir until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, Swerve, vanilla, and salt. Stir this into the melted chocolate.

Pour the filling into the cooled crust. Bake until the filling is set along the edges but still slightly wobbly in the center, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely in the pan, about 1 hour. It will continue to set as it cools.

For the Glaze:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk continuously until ganache is smooth and warm.

Pour on top of the cooled tart, tilting the tart pan slightly in a circular motion to help the glaze cover it completely and evenly. Let cool for an hour, then top with Swerve Whipping Cream or Raspberry Sauce.

Per Serving: 190 calories, 19 grams fat, 9 grams saturated fat, 65 mg sodium, 23 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 6 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 4 grams protein.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.