NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s hot and humid, y’all – and being mindful of our hydration status is more important than ever. In this week’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, we’ve got the lowdown on how much fluid we really need – plus what counts as fluid, and why hydration is just so critical.

Did you know: Eight 8-ounce cups of water has been the standard hydration “rule” for decades, but the reality is that hydration requirements can vary widely depending on body weight, activity level and the rest of your diet.

Why hydration matters

Being well-hydrated supports optimal metabolism, focus and energy levels, also healthy joints, skin and hair, plus helps to prevent muscle cramping and fatigue.

Signs of dehydration – even low-level dehydration – include fatigue, increased heartrate, headache, difficulty concentrating, muscle cramping, constipation, dry mouth, increased risk for UTI + kidney issues. More serious dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

How much fluid do we need?

Aim for at least half your body weight in ounces. Example: a 150-pound person would aim for at least 75 ounces of fluid, as a baseline daily intake.

Add an additional 16-24 ounces for every pound of sweat lost during exercise or work outdoors in hot temperatures.

What ‘counts’ as fluid?

It doesn’t have to be *just* water – in fact, any fluid without alcohol counts toward our daily intake — yes, that means even coffee and tea.

Even what you eat throughout the day can contribute to your daily fluid intake— think cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, soups and smoothies.

Most fresh fruits and non-starchy vegetables are at least 80% water, and even unexpected foods like roasted skinless chicken breast or grilled salmon are more than 60% water.

What about sports drinks?

We may want to rethink our approach to these – most of us don’t need the added sugar that’s found in traditional sports drinks. For most of us, just regular food and drink can be sufficient to provide hydration

and electrolytes (for athletes and those who lose large volumes of sweat through work or exercise, tune in next week for our top picks for sports drinks and electrolyte-rich hydration!).

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

