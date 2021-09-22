FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | How to Restore Your Sense of Peace When You Feel Powerless

The past 18 months of Covid have taken a toll on our psyche, our reserves. And now, upheaval from a storm reminds us, once again, that we are no match against the forces of nature. Our strength and optimism are challenged, with very little in our control. This week on FUELED, we share a few key strategies that we can start, right now, to help us make sense of – and manage – our fears, doubts and uncertainty so they don’t get the best of us.

For more on this topic, tune into Molly’s podcast, link here

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.