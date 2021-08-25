FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Homestyle Mac & Cheese | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

It’s no secret that Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t exactly nutritious. But more and more pre-made homestyle and fancy mac & cheese options are showing up in stores. Registered dietitian Molly Kimball has the rundown on these perceived-as-healthier products.

TIP | To punch up the nutrient profile, add in a handful of spinach or kale, or any leftover veggies (think roasted red pepper, mushrooms, zucchini or more).

Note | For all products except Kevin’s Cauli Mac & Cheese, nutrition facts listed are per container; Kevin’s has four servings per container.

For reference: Stouffer’s Mac & Cheese | 420 calories, 9 grams saturated fat, 1150 mg sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate, 1 grams fiber, 19 grams protein. Made with white pasta, cheeses, soy oil, white flour, salt, butter, xanthan gum….

LOVE IT!

Kevin’s Cauli Mac & Cheese | paleo, GF

Per Serving: 90 calories, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 280 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: Cauliflower, cheese sauce, cream, cheese powder, whey, buttermilk solids, salt, tapioca starch, sea salt, garlic, onion, black pepper, yeast extract, xanthan gum, paprika oleoresin.

Tattooed Chef Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl

Per container: 380 calories, 12 grams saturated fat, 700 mg sodium, 31 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 18 grams protein

Ingredients include: Cauliflower, whole milk, cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, onions, enriched wheat flour, unsalted butter, garlic powder, tapioca starch, salt, black pepper.

LIKE IT!

evol Truffle Parmesan Mac & Cheese

Per container: 440 calories, 12 grams saturated fat, 560 mg sodium, 44 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 13 grams protein

Ingredients include: Cooked tubetti pasta, whole milk, cheddar cheese, panko breadcrumbs, truffle sauce, Champignon mushrooms, olive oil, porcini mushrooms, truffle, seasonings, spices

Amy’s Macaroni & Cheese

Per container: 450 calories, 10 grams saturated fat, 680 mg sodium, 55 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 18 grams protein

Ingredients include: organic macaroni (organic unbleached durum wheat flour, organic whole durum wheat flour, filtered water), organic lowfat milk, white cheddar cheese (pasteurized milk, culture, salt, enzymes), butter (cream, salt), organic sweet rice flour, sea salt, organic annatto

HATE IT!

Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze | GF

Per container: 380 calories, 10 grams saturated fat, 820 mg sodium, 55 grams carbohydrate, 1 grams fiber, 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: organic rice pasta, organic vegan cheddar-style cheeze (filtered water, organic potato and corn starch, organic coconut oil, sea salt, organic ground sunflower kernels, natural flavor, organic fruit and vegetable concentrate [carrot, pumpkin and apple], organic annatto extract [color]), organic vegan mozzarella-style cheeze (filtered water, organic potato starch, organic coconut oil, sea salt, organic ground sunflower kernels, natural flavor, organic fruit and vegetable concentrate [carrot, pumpkin and apple]), organic sweet rice flour, organic high oleic safflower and/or sunflower oil, sea salt, organic nutritional yeast, organic mustard seed powder, organic annatto (color). includes sunflower seeds.

