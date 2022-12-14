NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Smoothie King’s festive flavors, Apple Pie and Snickerdoodle, are on the Secret Holiday menu for a limited time only (available online only, SK Healthy Reward members). Get holiday flavor year-round, though, with these three DIY holiday creations at Smoothie King.

Cherry Pie | order The Activator® Recovery Blueberry Tart Cherry – request extra serving of tart cherries and almond milk in place of juice blend to make it Eat Fit; add cinnamon to make it Cherry Pie.

Per 20-ounce: 230 calories, 29 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 23 grams protein

Blueberry Pie | order the Slim-N-Trim™ Blueberry – sub almond milk in place of juice blend to make it Eat Fit; add cinnamon to make it Blueberry Pie.

Per 20-ounce: 160 calories, 22 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 16 grams protein

Holiday Flare | order the Vegan Mango Kale – sub almond milk in place of juice blend to make it Eat Fit; add cinnamon to give it holiday flare. Add scoop of Sunwarrior protein for protein boost.

Per 20-ounce: 260 calories, 46 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 17 grams protein

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.