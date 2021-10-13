FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Hank + Molly in the Kitchen with Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

A dark chocolate cookie, filled with dark chocolate chips…. with a flavor and texture that’s pretty amazing. Low carb and naturally gluten-free, these cookies will satisfy a decadently indulgent chocolate craving, asap.

Make it at home (recipe below), pick it up from FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, or order ahead to stock up on a batch or two to keep on hand!

Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies | Eat Fit, GF, Low Carb

Makes 16 cookies

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 large egg whites

1/2 cup granular Swerve

1/4 cup allulose syrup

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons finely ground almond flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup stevia-sweetened chocolate chips (e.g. Lily’s), divided

Flaky sea salt

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg whites, Swerve, allulose and vanilla until frothy, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda. Add in the egg white mixture and stir with a spatula until combined. Fold in about half of the chocolate chips. Roll dough into balls then wrap with plastic.

Refrigerate at least 2 to 3 hours; dough must be chilled before baking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet(s) with parchment.

Working with one ball of dough at a time (leave the other in the fridge), roll the dough into balls, about the size of a golf ball, or just a smidge smaller. Press the dough slightly into a round.

Place two inches apart on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with flaky salt (optional). Gently press remaining chocolate chips into tops of cookies.

Bake for 9-10 minutes, until just set on the edges. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet at least 15 minutes. They will continue to cook slightly as they sit on the baking sheet.

Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days or refrigerate up to 7 days.

Per Serving: 80 calories, 6 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 55 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 3 grams protein

Original Recipe [with sugar, not Swerve + allulose]: 120 calories, 6 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 55 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate (12 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar (9 grams added sugar), 3 grams protein

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.