FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Halloween Non-Candy Treats

Halloween is every kid’s annual sugar fest — but it is possible to keep Trick-or-Treaters happy without piling on even more sugar – and without being the neighborhood Scrooge. So whether you celebrate Halloween with block parties, school events or door-to-door Trick-or-Treating, try these top picks for treats that you can actually feel good about.

Who Knew? A typical candy-filled pumpkin stash can pack in three weeks’ worth of added sugar.

Non-food treats:

Halloween tattoos

Halloween stickers

Halloween themed pencils & crayons

Slime

Bubbles

Vampire teeth

Glow sticks

Necklaces, bracelets

Can’t find better-for-you treats that are specifically Halloween-themed? Wrap any single-serving packs with Halloween-themed ribbon or tuck fun treats into Halloween-themed plastic pumpkins.

And instead of the same old, same old, consider these twists on the typical Halloween treats:

Cocoa-dusted almonds, single-serve packs

Sun Chips single-serve packs

Popcorn packs

Even goldfish, Teddy Graham or ‘veggie’ chip snack packs

Want more? Hank joins Molly for a FUELED Wellness + Nutrition podcast on all things healthy Halloween treats!

The Teal Pumpkin Project:

The Teal Pumpkin Project is specially created for kids with food allergies – kids can have a tough time trick-or-treating because of certain food limitations, so the Teal Pumpkin Project is asking people to have options for kids who have allergies.

For homes who participate, simply paint a pumpkin teal so that trick-or-treaters know you have “safe” treats!

