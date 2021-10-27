FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Halloween Non-Candy Treats

Halloween is every kid’s annual sugar fest — but it is possible to keep Trick-or-Treaters happy without piling on even more sugar – and without being the neighborhood Scrooge. So whether you celebrate Halloween with block parties, school events or door-to-door Trick-or-Treating, try these top picks for treats that you can actually feel good about.

Who Knew? A typical candy-filled pumpkin stash can pack in three weeks’ worth of added sugar.

Non-food treats: 

  • Halloween tattoos
  • Halloween stickers
  • Halloween themed pencils & crayons
  • Slime
  • Bubbles
  • Vampire teeth
  • Glow sticks
  • Necklaces, bracelets

Can’t find better-for-you treats that are specifically Halloween-themed?  Wrap any single-serving packs with Halloween-themed ribbon or tuck fun treats into Halloween-themed plastic pumpkins.

And instead of the same old, same old, consider these twists on the typical Halloween treats:

  • Cocoa-dusted almonds, single-serve packs
  • Sun Chips single-serve packs
  • Popcorn packs
  • Even goldfish, Teddy Graham or ‘veggie’ chip snack packs

Want more?  Hank joins Molly for a FUELED Wellness + Nutrition podcast on all things healthy Halloween treats! Link here

**

The Teal Pumpkin Project:

The Teal Pumpkin Project is specially created for kids with food allergies – kids can have a tough time trick-or-treating because of certain food limitations, so the Teal Pumpkin Project is asking people to have options for kids who have allergies. 

For homes who participate, simply paint a pumpkin teal so that trick-or-treaters know you have “safe” treats! 

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

