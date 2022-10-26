NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Handing out non-candy Halloween treats doesn’t mean you’re a scrooge – ! – it can actually be a fun way to celebrate the holiday that also gets kids moving, creating and playing. Whether Halloween means block parties, school events or door-to-door Trick-or-Treating for you and your family, try these Halloween treats that you can truly feel good about.

Who Knew? A typical candy-filled pumpkin stash can pack in three weeks’ worth of added sugar.

Non-food treats:

Halloween tattoos+ stickers

Halloween themed pencils & crayons

Slime

Bubbles

Vampire teeth

Glow sticks

Necklaces, bracelets

Can’t find better-for-you treats that are specifically Halloween-themed? Wrap any single-serving packs with Halloween-themed ribbon or tuck fun treats into Halloween-themed plastic pumpkins.

And instead of the same old, same old, consider these twists on the typical Halloween treats:

Cocoa-dusted almonds, single-serve packs

Sun Chips single-serve packs

Popcorn packs

The Teal Pumpkin Project is specially created for kids with food allergies – kids can have a tough time trick-or-treating because of certain food limitations, so the Teal Pumpkin Project is asking people to have options for kids who have allergies.

For homes who participate, simply paint a pumpkin teal so that trick-or-treaters know you have “safe” treats!

