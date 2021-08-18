FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Gummy Vitamins: Nutrient-rich supplement or glorified candy?

Gummy and chewable supplements have expanded far beyond kids’ vitamins, many with claims like ‘excellent source’ and ‘powerful blend of essential nutrients.’ Registered dietitian Molly Kimball shares just how these candy-like supplements measure up.
Are gummy supplements worth It? Not always. Check out the Collagen Gummies, for example. We would need 100 – yes, one hundred gummies – in order to get the recommended daily dosage of collagen.
LOVE IT
Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies
Per one gummy serving: 5 calories, zero sugar
- 1000 IU Vitamin D3 (125% DV)
- Other ingredients include: Soluble tapioca fiber, pectin, citric acid, fruit and vegetable juice (color), sunflower oil, carnauba wax. Sweetened with xylitol
Nordic Naturals Children’s DHA Gummies
Per one gummy serving: 10 calories, zero sugar
- 600 mg omega 3s (145 mg EPA; 355 mg DHA) | typical adult dosage is 1000 mg omega 3’s
- other ingredients include: Purified deep sea fish oil, gelatin, paprika extract, stevia, canola oil, sweetened with stevia, sorbitol, xylitol
Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Curcumin Gummies
Per two gummy serving: 15 calories, zero sugar
- 200 mg curcumin extract (typical dosage 500 mg)
- Other ingredients include: Prebiotic fiber, pectin, natural flavor, sunflower oil, carnauba wax
Adora Rich Dark Chocolate Calcium Supplement
- Per 1 disk serving: 30 calories, 2 grams sugar
- 500 mg calcium (50%), 13 mcg vitamin D (65%)
- Other ingredients include: Chocolate liquor, sugar, cocoa butter, vanilla extract
LIKE IT
Olly The Perfect Women’s Multi
Per two gummy serving
- 50 to 100% of most vitamins + minerals
- 250% vitamin B12; 500% biotin
- Other ingredients include: Glucose syrup, beet sugar, gelatin, fruit and vegetable juice for coloring, pectin, vegetable oil, carnauba wax
NOT WORTH IT, BETTER OPTIONS OUT THERE
Per one gummy serving: 5 calories, 1 gram sugar
- 100 mg collagen (0.1 gram; a standard dosage is 10 grams)
- Other ingredients include: Tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pectin, added color, natural flavor, coconut oil, carnauba wax
Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotics Kids
Per two gummy serving
- Per serving: BC Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30: 500 million CFUs
- Other ingredients include: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, pectin, colors from fruits and vegetables
HATE IT
One A Day VitaCravings Teen Gummies
Per two gummy serving: 15 calories, 3 grams sugar
- 62 to 83% of most vitamins + minerals.
- 8% calcium.
- 100% vitamin B12 and biotin.
- Other ingredients include: Glucose syrup, sugar, gelatin, Blue #1, Red #40, Yellow #5
Viactiv Calcium Milk Chocolate
Per one chew serving: 15 calories, 1 gram sugar
- 500 mg calcium (50%) + 500 IU vitamin D (63%) + 40 mcg vitamin K (33%)
- Other ingredients include: Sugar, corn syrup, hydrogenated coconut oil, corn syrup solids, cocoa, sweetened condensed milk (milk, sugar)
