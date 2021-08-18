FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Gummy Vitamins: Nutrient-rich supplement or glorified candy?

Gummy and chewable supplements have expanded far beyond kids’ vitamins, many with claims like ‘excellent source’ and ‘powerful blend of essential nutrients.’ Registered dietitian Molly Kimball shares just how these candy-like supplements measure up.

Are gummy supplements worth It? Not always. Check out the Collagen Gummies, for example. We would need 100 – yes, one hundred gummies – in order to get the recommended daily dosage of collagen.

LOVE IT

Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies

Per one gummy serving: 5 calories, zero sugar

1000 IU Vitamin D3 (125% DV)

Other ingredients include: Soluble tapioca fiber, pectin, citric acid, fruit and vegetable juice (color), sunflower oil, carnauba wax. Sweetened with xylitol

Nordic Naturals Children’s DHA Gummies

Per one gummy serving: 10 calories, zero sugar

600 mg omega 3s (145 mg EPA; 355 mg DHA) | typical adult dosage is 1000 mg omega 3’s

other ingredients include: Purified deep sea fish oil, gelatin, paprika extract, stevia, canola oil, sweetened with stevia, sorbitol, xylitol

Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Curcumin Gummies

Per two gummy serving: 15 calories, zero sugar

200 mg curcumin extract (typical dosage 500 mg)

Other ingredients include: Prebiotic fiber, pectin, natural flavor, sunflower oil, carnauba wax

Adora Rich Dark Chocolate Calcium Supplement

Per 1 disk serving: 30 calories, 2 grams sugar

500 mg calcium (50%), 13 mcg vitamin D (65%)

Other ingredients include: Chocolate liquor, sugar, cocoa butter, vanilla extract

LIKE IT

Olly The Perfect Women’s Multi

Per two gummy serving

50 to 100% of most vitamins + minerals

250% vitamin B12; 500% biotin

Other ingredients include: Glucose syrup, beet sugar, gelatin, fruit and vegetable juice for coloring, pectin, vegetable oil, carnauba wax

NOT WORTH IT, BETTER OPTIONS OUT THERE

Nature Made Collagen Gummies

Per one gummy serving: 5 calories, 1 gram sugar

100 mg collagen (0.1 gram; a standard dosage is 10 grams)

Other ingredients include: Tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pectin, added color, natural flavor, coconut oil, carnauba wax

Digestive Advantage Daily Probiotics Kids

Per two gummy serving

Per serving: BC Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30: 500 million CFUs

Other ingredients include: Corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, pectin, colors from fruits and vegetables

HATE IT

One A Day VitaCravings Teen Gummies

Per two gummy serving: 15 calories, 3 grams sugar

62 to 83% of most vitamins + minerals.

8% calcium.

100% vitamin B12 and biotin.

Other ingredients include: Glucose syrup, sugar, gelatin, Blue #1, Red #40, Yellow #5

Viactiv Calcium Milk Chocolate

Per one chew serving: 15 calories, 1 gram sugar

500 mg calcium (50%) + 500 IU vitamin D (63%) + 40 mcg vitamin K (33%)

Other ingredients include: Sugar, corn syrup, hydrogenated coconut oil, corn syrup solids, cocoa, sweetened condensed milk (milk, sugar)

