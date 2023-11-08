NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s nearly impossible to find better-for-you pie crusts on store shelves, but we’ve got you covered with this wildly simple DIY pie crust that’s naturally low carb, gluten free, with no processed white carbs and no added sugars. It has just three ingredients and takes less than five minutes to prepare – and works well as a crust for pies and cheesecake alike.

Graham Cracker Pie Crust | low carb, gluten-free

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups Catalina Crunch Keto Friendly Honey Graham Cereal (yields approximately 2 cups ‘graham cracker’ crumbs)

2 tablespoons Swerve Brown Sugar Replacer

1/2 cup coconut oil or vegan butter alternative

Instructions:

In a food processer, pulverize Catalina Crunch Honey Graham until finely ground into crumbs. In a medium bowl, combine crumbs and Swerve Brown Sugar Replacer, stirring until evenly combined. Add melted coconut oil or vegan butter replacer. Using a fork, combine until evenly mixed. Pour mixture into pie plate or springform pan. Press to firmly pack crumbs into the pan. Bake for 7 minutes or until golden. Use immediately or freeze for later.

Per Serving: 190 calories, 18 grams fat (all plant-based fat), 55 mg sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 5 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 6 grams protein.

Note: Catalina Crunch Keto Friendly Honey Graham Cereal is the essential ingredient that gives this recipe it’s graham cracker goodness. Find it in stores like Whole Foods Market, as for it in your local grocery, or purchase online:

Want it pre-made? Check out Molly’s top picks for store-bought crusts, link here

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

