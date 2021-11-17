FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Good-for-You Cookies (that also happen to be gluten free)

Store bought cookies, particularly gluten-free cookies, have come a long way when it comes to taste and nutrition. Here’s a roundup of 6 brands to try; each are gluten-free and grain-free, with low or no added sugar.

Tied for #1 Pick | Siete Grain Free Cookies | GF, grain-free, vegan

Molly’s go-to is Siete’s Mexican Shortbread cookie. Crispy, crunchy texture.

Per 5 (thin-ish) cookies | 150 calories, 9 grams fat, 5 grams sat fat, 17 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 5 grams added sugar

Ingredients include GF flour blend (almond, tapioca, arrowroot, cassava, chickpea flour), coconut oil, coconut sugar, avocado oil, apple cider vinegar, sea salt

Tied for #1 Pick | Partake Crunchy Cookies | Top 8 allergen-free, GF, vegan

Molly’s favorite is Partake’s Birthday Cake variety; it’s really more of a shortbread or butter cookie

Per 3 cookies | 140 calories, 7 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 18 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams added sugar

Ingredients include GF flour blend (buckwheat, cassava, oat and tapioca flour), cane sugar, oats, naturally colored with vegetable extracts.

High Key Cookies | also available at Costco | GF, grain-free

Buttery, slightly crunchy texture

Per 7 mini cookies | 140 calories, 13 grams fat, 6 grams sat fat, 9 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients include almond flour, erythritol, stevia, monkfruit, coconut oil, butter, dried whole eggs, vanilla extract, collagen, guar and xanthan gums.

Fat Snax Cookies | GF, grain-free

Buttery, slightly crunchy texture

Per 7 mini cookies | 180 calories, 17 grams fat, 6 grams sat fat, 10 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, less than 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients include almond flour, Fat Snax Fat Blend (butter, cream, palm fruit oil, almond butter, coconut oil), erythritol, inulin, dried whole eggs, xanthan and acacia gums, stevia.

Lesser Evil Deliciously Clean Mini Cookies | GF, grain-free

Soft baked cookies; not crispy-crunchy

Per 3 mini cookies | 90 calories, 6 grams fat, 2 grams sat fat, 7 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 5 grams sugar (4 added sugar)

Ingredients include almond flour, coconut sugar, cage-free eggs, butter, coconut flour, xanthan gum.

