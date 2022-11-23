Serving up a holiday cocktail that’s zero proof and Eat Fit approved offers something for everyone, whether guests are dialing back their sugar intake or looking for zero proof alternatives.

The Rosemary 94, featured in Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails, is delightfully simple yet elegant, a perfect go-to for holiday get-togethers.

Look for Craft in retailers in November; visit www.CraftZeroProof.com to order, and for a full list of retailers.

Lovely and light, this wonderfully balanced drink just makes us feel like we’re sipping something special.

The Rosemary 94 | Inspired by Restaurant Cotton | Monroe

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

2 ounces Seedlip Spice 94 Aromatic

3 tablespoons Eat Fit Rosemary Simple Syrup

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Ice

Rosemary sprig, torched, for garnish

Tools:

Kitchen torch or lighter

Instructions:

Combine all liquid ingredients in a small shaker filled with ice. Double strain into a chilled novelty glass and garnish with torched rosemary.

5 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 0 sodium, 2 grams net carbs, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 0 protein

GF, Vegan, Low Carb

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

