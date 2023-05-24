NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fast food isn’t something that we typically encourage for healthful eating – but we do realize that it’s sometimes the easiest, most convenient option. So if you’re going to swing through the drive-thru, here are 3 top picks for meals and snacks on the run that you can feel good (or at least better) about!

Chipotle Lifestyle Bowl – ‘Wholesome’ variety | GF, grain free

Per bowl: 540 calories, 20 grams carbohydrate, 36 grams protein

Made with Supergreens, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, and Guac, the Wholesome Bowl is a fit for Paleo, Whole30®, Grain Free, Gluten Free and Keto diets.

Unbattered Chicken Tenders – eg. Popeyes & Raising Cane’s

3-piece Popeyes Blackened Tenders (special order to prepare without batter): 170 calories, 550 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 26 grams protein (nutrition information is

(special order to prepare without batter): 170 calories, 550 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 26 grams protein (nutrition information is 4-piece Raising Canes’ Naked Tenders (special order to prepare without batter): 280 calories, 0 carb, 52 grams protein (sodium not available)

PJ’s Coffee | Protein Velvet Ice + Veggie Egg Bites

Protein Velvet Ice (12 ounce):190 calories, 15 grams carb, 21 grams protein

(12 ounce):190 calories, 15 grams carb, 21 grams protein Veggie Egg Bites: 230 calories, 10 grams carb, 17 grams protein

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.