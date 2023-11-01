NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s fall, y’all! And simply this phrase, any phrase around fall, feels synonymous with the ever-popular pumpkin spice flavored everything. We love pumpkin spice, and we love it even more when it’s paired with rich creamy cheesecake, like this decadent (and legitimately nutritious) Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake from the team at FUEL Café + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center.

Eat Fit Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake | low carb, gluten free, grain free

Makes 12 servings

For the Crust:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup coconut flour

1 3/4 cups almond flour

1/2 cup Swerve granular

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup coconut oil (chilled)

2-3 tablespoons cold water

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Sift the flours & Swerve into a bowl, add the salt. “Cut in” the cold coconut oil pieces into the flour with a pastry cutter, or by hand by rubbing the coconut oil into the flour between one’s fingers to achieve small “pea sized” pieces.

Once the coconut oil has been incorporated, add the cold water to the bowl. Gently work the water in, the flour will still look dry, but will have enough moisture to press into a flat surface. Transfer the crust mixture to your baking pan. Use your fingers or an off-set spatula to smooth the crust surface.

Bake for 9-10 minutes, rotating the pan mid-way, until a golden graham-cracker color.

For the Cheesecake Filling:

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup cottage cheese

3/4 cup Swerve granular

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs, beaten

Instructions:

In a food processor, mix all the ingredients to a smooth consistency.

For the Pumpkin Topping:

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups canned pumpkin puree (from your local store, like Libby’s brand)

3 tablespoons Swerve granular

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 tablespoons Cheesecake Filling (above)

Instructions:

Mix ingredients together in a bowl, using a whisk or rubber spatula.

To assemble the Eat Fit Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake:

Onto the cooled cheesecake crust, spoon on and smooth evenly the cheesecake filling. Take the pumpkin topping and add small spoon dollops over the filling (like a checkers board). Using a butter knife, spoon, or anything that is pointed and slender, insert a tiny portion of the tip of the utensil down through the pumpkin topping and drag the tip from edge to edge of the pan to create a swirled, marbled appearance. As Chef Ryan says, get creative with it, swirl the whole top or just do a little or not!

Place the pan into the oven set at 325 degrees and bake for 15-18 minutes, rotating half-way through. The cheesecake is done with the top is set, but not browned.

Per serving: 270 calories, 230 mg sodium, 11 grams carbohydrate (8 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 10 grams protein.

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

