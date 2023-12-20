NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of my favorite DIY recipes for gifting is Ben McLauchlin’s Candied Pecans; we’ve adapted it for Candied Macadamia Nuts – low carb, zero sugar, keto-friendly. Also – no elaborate decorating or technical baking skills needed.

Eat Fit Candied Macadamias | Gluten-Free, Low Carb

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 cup Swerve Granular

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups macadamias (either raw or lightly toasted and salted are fine)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and coconut oil. Add Swerve, cinnamon and salt and stir continuously until well combined and the Swerve is completely dissolved. Take care not to overcook, as mixture may burn.

Add macadamias and continue to stir over medium heat until well coated. The sauce will initially crystalize a bit but give it time – the sauce will become creamy and cover the macadamias well. Spread macadamias onto prepared pan, spreading pecans to reduce clumping.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow to cool completely. Fridge or freeze any leftovers after 5 days.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

