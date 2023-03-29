NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chef Lisa Marie Frantz has teamed up with team Pig Latin for this year’s Hogs for the Cause, a two-day event filled with amazing food and music, with the mission of supporting families fighting pediatric brain cancer. Chef Lisa has created Eat Fit approved Pork Birria Tostadas – stop by the Pig Latin booth to taste them at the festival, and scroll down for recipe below!

Hogs Details:

Friday March 31 – Saturday April 1, 2023 @ UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds

Multiple stages, lots of bands, hours of music!

Tickets start at $50 per day, purchase tickets here

Pig Latin is a team founded by Ochsner doctors, many of whom actually care for pediatric patients with brain cancer, so this cause is near and dear. The Pig Latin team is going into its 14th year with Hogs for the Cause, and also has the distinction of offering the only Eat Fit approved dish at Hogs this year.

With Ochsner Hospital for Children’s sponsorship, Pig Latin has been in the top tier of fundraising in the past few years. They’re known festival-wide for Coach’s Cracklin’ – and they placed third in the Fan Favorite category out of 90+ teams last year.

Stop by the Pig Latin tent to see the team in action and support an amazing cause. And when you purchase your tickets to the festival, click on “Pig Latin” in the drop down box to give their team credit for your purchase.

Follow Pig Latin | @teampiglatin on Instagram and Team Pig Latin on Facebook

@teampiglatin on Instagram and Team Pig Latin on Facebook Follow Chef Lisa Marie Frantz | @thatcheflisa on Instagram

@thatcheflisa on Instagram Link to donate: https://hogsforthecause.rallybound.org/hogs-2023/Team/View/168047/Pig-Latin

Recipe: Pork Birria Tostada

Makes 6 servings

Note: This recipe is best started a day in advance, or early morning, to allow the pork to fully cook.



Ingredients:

For the pork:

2 pounds pork shoulder or Boston butt

1 quart pork bone broth (or can use beef or chicken bone broth or stock)

3 cloves whole garlic, peeled

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon Mexican oregano

3 each Guajillo chilis

1 white onion, quartered

1 carrot quartered

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons salt

For the tostada:

4 tablespoons light olive oil or nonGMO canola oil (or nonstick cooking spray to keep it lighter)

6 small corn tortillas (4” to 6” tortillas)

4 tablespoons red onion, small dice

2 jalapenos, small dice

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 cup shredded lettuce (Chef Lisa prefers the crunch of iceberg, but says that any leafy green will do – even kale!)

1 lime

Instructions:

To start, combine all of the pork ingredients into a crockpot, slow cooker, or Instapot. Top off with water until pork is covered. Slow cook over low to medium heat for approximately four hours, or until meat is tender and easily pulls apart. Allow pork to cool in broth for an hour, then remove from liquid. Using two forks, lightly shred and set aside.



Transfer remaining broth and all ingredients to a blender and blend to puree. Add 3/4 cup liquid to shredded pork and toss to combine. You can freeze the remaining stock for use in other recipes later – it makes a great soup base, also excellent to add flavor to grain dishes in lieu of water.



To make this recipe extra Eat Fit – Chef Lisa recommends preparing tostada shells by lightly spraying the tortillas with nonstick cooking spray, placing on a sheet pan, and baking at 415 degrees for about 4 minutes, then flip and allow to crisp up for an additional 4-5 minutes.



Alternatively, heat oil in a sauté pan and lightly pan-fry each tortilla until crispy. Remove from the pan and place on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.



To prepare tostadas, heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shredded pork in an even layer and allow to crisp, without moving the pork around in the pan, for about 3-4 minutes. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, add cilantro, lettuce, jalapeno, red onion, and squeeze half the lime over the top. Toss to combine.



When pork has crisped up, place a little handful (about 2 ½ ounces) on top of tostada shells. Top with the fresh “slaw” mixture and serve with remaining lime to squeeze over the top.



Per serving: 170 calories, 8 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 360 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 11 grams protein

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.