NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Festival season is here, y’all! And to make it easier than ever to stay on track with your wellness goals, the Eat Fit team of dietitians has worked with festival vendors to incorporate nutritious, delicious dishes at this year’s French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron – just look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal of approval on menu boards!

With more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter Thursday April 13 – Sunday April 16, the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron celebrates local music and represents every genre from traditional and contemporary.

And we get it – we all have our French Quarter Fest favorites that we can’t wait to indulge in, regardless of nutrition. But for those out at the fest multiple days, it can help to find that balance between decadence and mindfulness. Find full dish details and nutrition facts on the free Eat Fit mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices.

2023 Eat Fit x French Quarter Fest

JAX LOT

Court of Two Sisters | Shrimp Remoulade | GF

Theaudric’s Real Clever Cuisine | Matcha File Gumbo, Brussel Voorhesse (Eat Fit – Brussels only) | GF, V

We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp | Naked Wings (wings only) | GF

JACKSON SQUARE

Jacques-Imo’s Café | Crab & Artichoke Citrus Salad | GF

Paco’s Tacos | The Original Rock Taco | GF

Tujague’s Restaurant | Tujague’s Original Shrimp Remoulade | GF

Plum Street Snoballs | Sugar Free Flavors Raspberry or Pink Lemonade | GF

RIVERFRONT – CANAL

Praline Connection | Chicken Livers Sauteed with Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Zucchini, Squash ( Eat Fit – without side of Pepper Jelly) AND Collard Greens Served Over Rice (Eat Fit – Greens Only) | GF

RIVERFRONT – PALM

14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant | Jerk Chicken | GF

TJ’s Gourmet | Alligator Sausage Kabob with Zydeco Sauce | GF

US MINT

Ma Momma’s House | Three Golden Naked Whole Wings | GF

EAT FIT BEVERAGES ACROSS THE FEST | Bubly Seabreeze

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal CO. See their full array of Eat Fit options, Meal Subscriptions and A La Carte options at www.eathealthyportions.com.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.