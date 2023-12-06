NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This DIY eggnog recipe is so rich and creamy, and truly could not be easier – simply blend and pour. It’s also incredibly customizable: opt for preferred milk of choice, real bourbon or zero proof bourbon (or none at all), collagen or vanilla protein powder of choice. Make it your own to savor and share throughout the holiday season!

DIY Eggnog | Low Carb, High Protein

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup milk of choice (e.g. Ripple Pea Protein Milk, or Vanilla Almond Milk, unsweetened

1/2 cup bourbon (zero proof or regular) – optional

3 egg yolks

2 heaping tablespoons Swerve granular

1/2 cup canned coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (plus more for optional garnish)

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon rum extract (up to 1 teaspoon for stronger flavor)

Cinnamon stick for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a food processor or smoothie blender, combine all ingredients and blend. Serve chilled.

Per serving: 155 calories, 8 grams fat, 210 mg sodium, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 sugar, 18 grams protein

