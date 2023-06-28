NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As soon as we tasted this curry chicken salad by our FUEL Café Executive Chef Ryan Conn, it became one of those dishes we can’t stop thinking about. As for the day-brightening part? We know that’s a big statement, and we’re comfortable standing behind it. Give it a try, share it, spread the love – and see for yourself.

Curry Chicken Salad

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, roasted (or store-bought rotisserie chicken), to yield approximately 4 cups pulled chicken

½ cup raw cashews, lightly toasted

1 green apple, grated

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

1 batch of Mango Chutney (recipe follows)

Instructions:

Remove both the white and dark meat from the bone, hand-shredding and then roughly chopping any larger pieces. Should be about 4 cups of pulled chicken, loosely packed.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chicken, cashews, green apple and cilantro. Slowly add the Mango Chutney and mix until evenly combined.

Serve on an Eat Fit croissant, grainy toast, atop mixed greens or simply solo as it is. It’s ready to eat right away – but Chef Ryan says (and we agree) it’s even better after a few hours (or a day or so) in the fridge.

Mango Chutney

Makes 1 ½ cups

Ingredients:

¼ cup liquid allulose

¼ cup unseasoned rice wine vinegar

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes, lightly toasted

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, grated

1 ripe mango, grated (or 1/2 cup frozen mango cubes, thawed and chopped)

1/2 cup unsweetened canned coconut milk

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a saucepan over high heat. Bring to a simmer for five minutes, stirring throughout. Remove from heat and allow the sauce to cool.

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

