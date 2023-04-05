NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crab cakes are a delicious indulgence, especially made locally-sourced crabmeat from the farmers market. Our Dickie Brennan’s Crab Cake recipe in the Eat Fit Cookbook is pure lump crabmeat, no breading, and naturally gluten-free.

For a make-ahead recipe that’s a bit more cost-effective, Chef Ryan Conn joins us to share a recipe for savory crab cakes from FUEL Café at Ochsner Fitness Center. With almond flour in place of breadcrumbs, they’re still gluten-free and lower in carbs.

Scroll down for the FUEL Café recipe, and find the Dickie Brennan’s Crab Cake recipe featured in The Eat Fit Cookbook. Find more deliciously nutritious dishes like these in The Eat Fit Cookbook – find retailers near you or order online at www.EatFitCookbook.com.

Creole Spiced Crab Cakes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound crab meat

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon horseradish

1 lemon, juiced (use approximately ½ tablespoon]

1 egg, whisked

1 teaspoon Creole mustard

1 dash Tabasco

1 dash Worcestershire

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt (plain, full-fat)

½ cup almond flour

1/3 cup cornmeal

½ cup red pepper, diced

½ cup onion, diced

½ cup green bell pepper, diced

½ cup celery, diced

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, gently combine ingredients to achieve a uniform mix. Take care to avoid breaking the crab meat by overworking the mixture. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a three-ounce scoop, or weighing each crab cake, make 6 round crab cakes, pressing down flat onto the parchment paper. Bake at for 7 minutes. Rotate pan and bake for another 7 minutes, until golden brown.

Serve with sauce of choice – our favorites include our Eat Fit Chipotle Crema or Ravigote!

Per serving: 210 calories, 9 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 410 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate (12 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 18 grams protein.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.