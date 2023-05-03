NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Frozen pizza is fast, easy, and usually pretty cheap – and fortunately, there are now a few options that are also relatively nutritious (and tasty, too)! Here’s a roundup of Molly’s current favorites when it comes to healthy-er store-bought frozen pizza.

Quest Supreme Thin Crust Pizza | GF, Grain Free, Low Carb, High Fiber

Three servings per pizza. Per serving: 260 calories, 16 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 700 mg sodium, 18 gram carbohydrates (5 grams net carbs), 13 grams fiber, 20 grams protein.

Ingredients: Mozzarella, Tomato Paste, Milk Protein Isolate, Cellulose, Spicy Italian Sausage with Garlic, Uncured Pepperoni No Nitrates or Nitrites Added, Sunflower Oil, Bell Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Soluble Corn Fiber, Whey Protein Isolate, Pecorino Romano Cheese. Less than 2%: Olive Oil, Citrus Fiber, Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Black Pepper, Basil, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast, Baking Soda, Xanthan Gum, Sunflower Lecithin.

Banza Roasted Veggie Pizza | GF

Two servings per pizza. Per serving: 400 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 600 mg sodium, 48 grams carbohydrates (42 grams net carbs), 6 grams fiber, 16 grams protein.

Ingredients:

Crust: Chickpeas, , Tapioca, Cocoa Butter, Olive Oil, Less than 2% of: Yeast, Oregano, Garlic Powder…

Toppings: Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Provolone, Caramelized Onion, Spinach, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper.

Sauce: Tomatoes, Date Powder, Roasted Garlic, Salt, Basil, Garlic Powder, Basil Extract, Oregano

Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust | GF

Three servings per pizza. Per serving: 250 calories, 12 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 490 mg sodium, 24 grams carbohydrates (21 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 14 grams protein.

Ingredients:

Crust: Cauliflower, Mozzarella, Potato Flour, Chickpea Flour, Brown Rice Flour

Pizza Sauce: Tomato Puree, Salt, Olive Oil, Spices

Toppings: Mozzarella, Provolone, Oregano, Rosemary

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.