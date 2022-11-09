NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The clink of ice, the fragrance of fresh herbs, and the ritual of pouring artisanal spirits into a shaker or glass are all integral to the timeless experience of crafting a sophisticated cocktail.

When we aren’t drinking, whatever the reason may be, we still want to enjoy elegant, thoughtful beverages. This philosophy is at the heart of Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails.

Inspired by the talented bar staff of dozens of Eat Fit restaurant partners, these zero proof recipes surpass sugary mocktails and basic soda spritzers, proving that it’s truly possible to create remarkable, elevated drinks that are alcohol free with little or no added sugars.

The latest book by the Ochsner Eat Fit team, written by Molly Kimball in collaboration with bar expert Ethan Skaggs and executive editor Melanie Warner Spencer, with input from dozens of Ochsner Eat Fit restaurant partners, Craft allows readers to explore zero-proof cocktails through elegant recipes that can be made at home.

Featuring more than 50 recipes, stunning color photography, as well as guides to barware, bitters, glassware, and everything else you need to craft a fully sensorial cocktail, Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails is an essential—and beautiful—resource for every home mixologist’s library.

Look for Craft in retailers in November; visit www.CraftZeroProof.com to order, and for a full list of retailers.

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.