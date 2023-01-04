NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) may seem like something only for people with diabetes – but the reality is that it can be a game-changer for all of us, providing benefit to those looking to maximize athletic performance, lose extra weight, maximize energy and more.

What it is:

A continuous glucose monitor (my go-to brand is Nutrisense) is technology that provides insight about how nutrition, sleep, exercise, and stress directly impact our glucose levels.

How to use it:

It’s a small little sensor that measures our glucose values 24/7. The sensor is applied to the back of the arm and worn for up to 14 days. By scanning the sensor with our phone, we can see our blood glucose levels shifting in real time, showing how our glucose levels respond to what we eat, how we move and more.

Other benefits:

Brands like Nutrisense include an easy-to-use tracking app, and I especially love that it includes personalized support by a registered dietitian to help develop and reinforce healthful habits. Even just one month can provide insight and education to make lasting behavior change.

Starting at $199.00 per month depending on subscription length. Promo Code FUELED for $50 off.

Read more about CGM + other wellness trackers in Molly’s article in NOLA.com | link here

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.