FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Collagen 101: Health benefits + how to get more into our diets

Considering adding collagen to your diet? Registered dietitian Molly Kimball has a rundown of the potential benefits, plus how to get more into our diets, effortlessly.

WHAT IT IS | Collagen is protein that is plentiful in our own skin, cartilage, ligaments and tendons. It’s also found in these same areas of meat, fish and poultry – not the parts that many of us typically eat in the United States – so supplementing with collagen powder (often labeled as collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptides) can be an efficient way to incorporate more into our diets.

BENEFITS OF COLLAGEN

Joint health. Boost the health of ligaments and tendons

Boost the health of ligaments and tendons Healthy hair, skin, and nails. Helps reduce collagen breakdown, supporting better skin elasticity and hydration.

Helps reduce collagen breakdown, supporting better skin elasticity and hydration. GI health. Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion.

Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion. More fullness, improved weight management.

HOW TO USE IT | For maximum benefit, aim for at least 10 grams of collagen daily; reputable brands include Vital Proteins, Orgain and Great Lakes Collagen.

Collagen powder mixes and dissolves easily, making it a cinch to incorporate into food and drink like coffee, low-sugar sports drinks, protein shakes and smoothies. It can also be added to sauces, soups, yogurt, no-bake protein bars and more.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com.