FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Collagen 101: Health benefits + how to get more into our diets

Considering adding collagen to your diet? Registered dietitian Molly Kimball has a rundown of the potential benefits, plus how to get more into our diets, effortlessly.
WHAT IT IS | Collagen is protein that is plentiful in our own skin, cartilage, ligaments and tendons. It’s also found in these same areas of meat, fish and poultry – not the parts that many of us typically eat in the United States – so supplementing with collagen powder (often labeled as collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptides) can be an efficient way to incorporate more into our diets.
BENEFITS OF COLLAGEN
- Joint health. Boost the health of ligaments and tendons
- Healthy hair, skin, and nails. Helps reduce collagen breakdown, supporting better skin elasticity and hydration.
- GI health. Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion.
- More fullness, improved weight management.
HOW TO USE IT | For maximum benefit, aim for at least 10 grams of collagen daily; reputable brands include Vital Proteins, Orgain and Great Lakes Collagen.
Collagen powder mixes and dissolves easily, making it a cinch to incorporate into food and drink like coffee, low-sugar sports drinks, protein shakes and smoothies. It can also be added to sauces, soups, yogurt, no-bake protein bars and more.
Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative.