FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Choosing the Right Multivitamin – and Do We Really Need One?

There’s debate among health professionals about whether or not we really need to take a multivitamin. In this week’s episode of FUELED, registered dietitian Molly Kimball gives us the rundown on who can benefit, how to get the most out of your multi, and my go-to brands that are third-party verified.

Nutritional ‘Insurance’: I typically recommend taking a multivitamin, even for those who feel that they have a nutritious, well-balanced diet. We often reach for the same types of foods, and consequently we end up getting many of the same nutrients over and over again.

How a Multi ‘Works’: The full spectrum of minerals and vitamins serve in part to support our body’s everyday processes, including our focus, mood, energy and metabolism.

Tips on Timing:

If taking a multi in the morning leaves you feeling queasy, it’s probably because you don’t have enough food on your stomach – try taking it with lunch, instead.

Avoid taking a multi at night – in some cases, it can make it harder to fall asleep.

My top two brand recommendations:

I use ConsumerLab.com as a reference when I recommend specific brands – they’re an independent lab that test products for purity and truth in labeling, among other tests.

As always, keep in mind that supplements are just that: supplements — not substitutes — to an otherwise healthy lifestyle.

