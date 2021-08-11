FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Chocolate Chips | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Healthy baking is truly within reach. With trade-outs like almond flour for white flour, coconut oil for butter and plant-based sweeteners for sugar, it’s possible to create legitimately good-for-you sweet treats. And now, the array of low- and no-sugar chocolate chip options makes it easier to create a wholesome sweet treat from start to finish.

Real Talk | If what we’re adding ends up being just a bit of chocolate chips per serving, it doesn’t really matter so much which variety we use. But since we have better options available to us now, we can do better, and every little bit adds up.

LOVE IT!

Lily’s Baking Chips | stevia sweetened, zero sugar

Varieties include semi-sweet, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, chocolate salted caramel, butterscotch and white chocolate chips

semi-sweet, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, chocolate salted caramel, butterscotch and white chocolate chips Per tablespoon (semi-sweet variety): 50 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar

(semi-sweet variety): 50 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar Ingredients include unsweetened chocolate, insulin (prebiotic fiber), erythritol (plant-based sweetener), rBST-free milk fat, cocoa butter, stevia

Choc Zero Chocolate Chips | zero sugar

Varieties include dark chocolate, milk chocolate, White chocolate, peanut butter chips

dark chocolate, milk chocolate, White chocolate, peanut butter chips Per tablespoon: 70 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 5 grams fiber, 0 sugar

70 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 5 grams fiber, 0 sugar Ingredients include milk chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, whole milk powder), soluble corn fiber (Non-GMO Resistant Dextrin), sunflower lecithin, monk fruit extract, natural caramel flavor, Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans

365 Whole Foods Brand Sugar Fee Dark Chocolate Baking Chips | zero sugar

Per tablespoon: 50 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar

50 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar Ingredients include chocolate liqueur,erythritol, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, stevia

LIKE IT!

Guittard Dark Chocolate Baking Chips | 72% cacao

Varieties include white chocolate, milk chocolate, semi-sweet, bittersweet, dark chocolate, and extra bittersweet

white chocolate, milk chocolate, semi-sweet, bittersweet, dark chocolate, and extra bittersweet Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 8 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber, 6 sugar

80 calories, 8 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber, 6 sugar Ingredients include cacao beans, cane sugar, sunflower lecithin, vanilla

Missy J’s Sweet Aussie Carob Chips | dairy free

Varieties include sweetened and unsweetened carob chips

sweetened and unsweetened carob chips Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 sugar

80 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 sugar Ingredients include Missy J’s Carob Chips (Organic Palm Oil, Organic Australian Carob Powder, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt)

HATE IT!

Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips | allergy friendly

Varieties include semisweet and dark chocolate,

semisweet and dark chocolate, Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 9 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 7 sugar

80 calories, 9 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 7 sugar Ingredients include cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter

Traditional Chocolate Chips | e.g. Hershey’s, Nestle Toll House

Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 8 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams sugar

80 calories, 8 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams sugar Ingredients include chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, nonfat milk, natural flavor

