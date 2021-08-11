FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Chocolate Chips | Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Healthy baking is truly within reach. With trade-outs like almond flour for white flour, coconut oil for butter and plant-based sweeteners for sugar, it’s possible to create legitimately good-for-you sweet treats. And now, the array of low- and no-sugar chocolate chip options makes it easier to create a wholesome sweet treat from start to finish.
Real Talk | If what we’re adding ends up being just a bit of chocolate chips per serving, it doesn’t really matter so much which variety we use. But since we have better options available to us now, we can do better, and every little bit adds up.
LOVE IT!
Lily’s Baking Chips | stevia sweetened, zero sugar
- Varieties include semi-sweet, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, chocolate salted caramel, butterscotch and white chocolate chips
- Per tablespoon (semi-sweet variety): 50 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 4 grams fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include unsweetened chocolate, insulin (prebiotic fiber), erythritol (plant-based sweetener), rBST-free milk fat, cocoa butter, stevia
Choc Zero Chocolate Chips | zero sugar
- Varieties include dark chocolate, milk chocolate, White chocolate, peanut butter chips
- Per tablespoon: 70 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 5 grams fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include milk chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, whole milk powder), soluble corn fiber (Non-GMO Resistant Dextrin), sunflower lecithin, monk fruit extract, natural caramel flavor, Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans
365 Whole Foods Brand Sugar Fee Dark Chocolate Baking Chips | zero sugar
- Per tablespoon: 50 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include chocolate liqueur,erythritol, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, stevia
LIKE IT!
Guittard Dark Chocolate Baking Chips | 72% cacao
- Varieties include white chocolate, milk chocolate, semi-sweet, bittersweet, dark chocolate, and extra bittersweet
- Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 8 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber, 6 sugar
- Ingredients include cacao beans, cane sugar, sunflower lecithin, vanilla
Missy J’s Sweet Aussie Carob Chips | dairy free
- Varieties include sweetened and unsweetened carob chips
- Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 6 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 sugar
- Ingredients include Missy J’s Carob Chips (Organic Palm Oil, Organic Australian Carob Powder, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt)
HATE IT!
Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips | allergy friendly
- Varieties include semisweet and dark chocolate,
- Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 9 grams net carbs, 1 gram fiber, 7 sugar
- Ingredients include cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter
Traditional Chocolate Chips | e.g. Hershey’s, Nestle Toll House
- Per tablespoon: 80 calories, 8 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams sugar
- Ingredients include chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, nonfat milk, natural flavor
