FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Celebrate Eat Fit Dine Out with Chef Meg Bickford of Commander’s Palace

Friday June 4th is the 8th annual Ochsner Eat Fit Dine Out Day, a celebration of our local restaurants that gives “Dine Out” a whole new meaning. Dine Out or Take Out to support your favorite Eat Fit restaurants – all dollars spent in Eat Fit restaurants stay in the restaurant, with the option to donate directly to support the Eat Fit nonprofit initiative at www.EatFitDineOut.com.

Meg Bickford, executive chef of Commander’s Palace, shares her time with us this morning to joins us to talk about her work with the Eat Fit team, and to demo one of Molly’s personal favorites, Chef Meg’s Wild Louisiana White Shrimp Curry, one of the many Eat Fit-approved dishes on the Commander’s Palace menu.

For a complete list of 500+ Eat Fit partners statewide, download the free Eat Fit smartphone app. For more on Eat Fit Dine Out, visit www.EatFitDineOut.com.

In addition to dining out on Friday June 4th, click here to support Eat Fit’s mission to inspire our community to live their strongest, healthiest lives. Donations to Ochsner Eat Fit make the following possible:

Recipe analysis, staff education and partner support to restaurants, free of charge

Chef continuing education workshops

Eat Fit culinary certification in schools

Ochsner Eat Fit presence in universities, schools, and local food banks

Alcohol Free For 40 annual statewide challenge

The free Eat Fit smartphone app to locate Eat Fit restaurants, nutrition facts, shopping guides, recipes, events and more

150+ annual community events, including cooking demos, farmers markets and health expos

Ochsner Eat Fit works diligently alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Eat Fit also supports nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, community cooking classes, development of Eat Fit opportunities in under-served areas and nutrition-related events in schools, churches and grocery stores.

About Ochsner Eat Fit | Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health System founded by Registered Dietitian Molly Kimball. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on the menu with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out.

Free to all restaurants, Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, feel better or look better, as well as help to manage health issues including diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure.

With more than 500 partners, Eat Fit has expanded across the state to include Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Acadiana, Eat Fit Shreveport, and Eat Fit Monroe, with support by Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana.

Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find participating restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area. Follow Eat Fit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and visit www.OchsnerEatFit.com for more information about Eat Fit in your region.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.