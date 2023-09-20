NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, we’re joined by Chazzie Williams of Healthy Portions Meal Co, serving up one of the many Eat Fit options on the menu that makes it easy to dine in, OR take out, to support Ochsner Eat Fit partners near you!

As Ochsner Eat Fit celebrates 10 years of healthy options on menus, we’re hosting the 10th annual Ochsner Eat Fit Dine Out event on Friday September 22, 2023. To celebrate restaurant partners across the state who bring delicious, healthy, and balanced dishes to their menus, the Eat Fit team is encouraging our community to Dine Out – and Eat Fit.

Here’s how you can participate: Anytime throughout the day, enjoy your favorite dishes from your favorite Ochsner Eat Fit restaurants. This can include breakfast, lunch or dinner, takeout, or delivery. Find a full list of Eat Fit partners by downloading the FREE Eat Fit mobile app or visit OchsnerEatFit.com.

For those who want to support the work of the Eat Fit team, this year there is an option to donate directly to the Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit initiative. Visit www.EatFitDonate.com to donate; every bit of support matters – to the Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit initiative and the hundreds of local restaurants it supports.

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

