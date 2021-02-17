FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Billows + Thieves Zero-Proof Cocktail

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, and whether we’re Catholic or not, many of us choose to give something up for Lent – and that “something” is often alcohol. So here’s the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge: Use this time for a self-experiment to see what’s really happening inside of your body during this detox. And make it easier than ever to stick with your #AlcoholFreeFor40 resolution with Swerve’s Off the Sauce recipe book!

Ben McLauchlin joins me to mix up a beautiful Billows + Thieves zero-proof cocktail, featuring a cardamom-cinnamon simple syrup made with Swerve Brown Sugar, along with grapefruit, lemon, and coffee. Yes, grapefruit, coffee, and spices – trust us, it tastes incredible – Ben doesn’t even like grapefruit (and he doesn’t drink coffee), but he loves this zero-proof blend!

Find this recipe and more than a dozen more in Swerve’s gorgeous and fun Off the Sauce recipe book, free to download.

Find more about the #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge at www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com.