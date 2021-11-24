FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Better-for-you pies with pre-made holiday pie crust

Love making homemade pies but short on time? A pre-made pie crust can be a tremendous time-saver- and now there’s actually a few options on shelves that are whole grain or gluten free. Let’s be real, though, they’re still pie crust – not exactly what we’d call ‘nourishing’ food. They’re at least better than the average crust, though, so in today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly shares four better-for-you pre-made pie crusts.
Wholly Wholesome Whole Wheat Pie Crusts [2 options]:
Pre-Made Whole Wheat Pie Shell
- Per serving: 110 calories, 7 grams fat, 3 grams sat fat, 11 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar
- Ingredients include whole wheat flour, organic palm oil, water, sea salt
Whole Wheat Organic Rolled Pie Dough
- Per serving: 120 calories, 7 grams fat, 3 grams sat fat, 13 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar
- Organic ingredients include organic whole wheat flour, palm fruit shortening, cane syrup, sea salt, cane sugar, guar gum
Diamond of California Walnut Pie Crust | GF
- Per serving: 120 calories, 8 grams fat, 2.5 grams sat fat, 80 mg sodium, 9 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams sugar, 2 grams protein
- Ingredients include walnuts, pecans, white flour, palm oil, cane sugar, honey, sea salt, rosemary extract
King Arthur Gluten Free Pie Crust Mix | GF
- Per serving: 190 calories, 0 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat, 210 mg sodium, 20 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 1 gram protein
- Ingredients include rice flour, potato starch, cane sugar, salt, xanthan gum, vitamin and mineral blend
*
Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.