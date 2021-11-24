FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Better-for-you pies with pre-made holiday pie crust

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those who already have their stockings hung, Christmas cookies decorated and house lit to the max are invited to apply for what could be a holiday lover's dream job: helping one company determine the best Christmas movie ever.

Reviews.org is looking for one cheery person to watch any 25 Christmas movies in a 25-day time frame, offering feedback on each. As compensation, the viewer is set to receive $2,500 and free year-long subscriptions to the following streaming services: