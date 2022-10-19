NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Typically a rich blend of cream, butter and cheese, the creamy goodness of alfredo sauce is an easy crowd pleaser. In this week’s episode of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly shares 3 better-for-you alfredo finds, including one DIY recipe with a key ingredient you won’t believe.

Primal Kitchen No Dairy Alfredo Sauce with Avocado Oil

Per quarter-cup: 70 calories, 360 mg sodium, 5 grams carbs, 0 sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients: water, pumpkin seed butter, avocado oil, organic tapioca starch, sea salt, roasted garlic, onion powder, lemon juice, pepper, nutritional yeast

Newman’s Own Roasted Garlic Alfredo

Per Quarter Cup: 60 calories, 370 mg sodium, 3 grams carbs, 1 gram sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients: water, cream, parmesan cheese, corn starch, egg yolks, roasted garlic, whey, Romano cheese, salt, xanthan gum, dried garlic, black pepper

DIY Alfredo | by FUEL Café at Ochsner Fitness Center

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

16 ounces cottage cheese (4%), pureed

½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

16 ounces chicken broth (or vegetable broth to keep it vegetarian)

1/2 tablespoon xanthan gum (gradually add more if needed to reach desired thickness)

Heat olive oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat. Add in garlic and saute until golden. Add pureed cottage cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano and broth. Whisk until smooth. Add xanthan gum. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 3-5 more minutes, until begins to thicken.

Use immediately, or store in airtight jar for 5-7 days.

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

