NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s so much that’s just so right about freshly-baked brownies, it’s an instant feel-good attitude adjuster. For years, though, if we wanted to make good-for-you brownies, we had to do it completely from scratch – there were no box mixes on shelves that were even close to being nutritious.

Times have changed, y’all. In today’s episode of FUELED, we’re showcasing three good-for-you brownie mixes that you can find on shelves right now. All are low carb, gluten-free, and made with no artificial sweeteners or colors.

Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you – the taste testing and feedback – along with the support of our Eat Fit intern Grace Mobley. And a huge thank-you to Grace for baking and styling this segment, too.

All of the following brownie mixes are gluten-free and grain-free with no added sugar, and labeled as keto, or keto-friendly as well.

Swerve Brownie Mix | most streamlined ingredient list

Deep rich chocolate flavor and color; super moist texture. The least sweet of the three, but still very much satisfyingly sweet.

: blanched almond flour, erythritol, cocoa powder, tapioca starch, allulose, organic coconut flour, sea salt Per brownie (1/16 of package): 140 calories, 4 grams net carbs, 2 grams fiber

Birch Benders Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix | sweetest of the three

Slightest aftertaste and grittiness from the erythritol; still very much a crowd-pleaser

: erythritol, almond flour, organic coconut flour, cocoa powder, cassava starch, vegetable fiber, salt, stevia, monkfruit Per brownie (1/14 of package): 110 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber

Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix | most like traditional brownie box mixes

Slightly more cakelike than the other two, less dense, with delicious fudge-y richness and flavor. E

: erythritol, almond flour, allulose, coconut flour, cocoa powder, chicory root fiber, unsweetened chocolate, resistant starch, cocoa butter, xanthan gum, stevia… Per brownie (1/12 of package): 170 calories, 2 grams net carbs, 5 grams fiber

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

